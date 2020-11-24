As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Sheridan County and have affected approximately 4% of the county’s population, several organizations have the difficult task of deciding whether to close up shop or power through with modifications.
Just this week, Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo organizers and Kalif Shrine members made difficult decisions to cancel annual winter events, both citing the rising COVID-19 cases as the cause for cancellation. It’s such a bummer to see those announcements come into our email inboxes or social media feeds, but like I stated in resharing the news about the winter rodeo, it’s understandable.
Organizations and businesses overall have done a great job in tailoring expectations and operations to ensure safety for patrons, customers and participants. Despite the social media uproar the mask health order caused, Sheridan County law enforcement agencies managed to answer all questions and concerns over the phone. Signs went up immediately in business windows and government buildings after the order went into place. Even bazaar-holders had signs in place requesting people wear masks and had stations at each entrance, with masks and hand sanitizer provided.
In March, we all hustled to keep up with the massive number of closure, cancellation and alternative service announcements. We formed a system of 24/7 coverage that provided citizens with minute-by-minute updates. A new cancellation would roll in, and we knew the drill. Communicate, write, publish, share, repeat.
Citizens became satisfied with ordering takeout and learned to appreciate more time spent at home with family, pets or a good book. But, like we’ve all discovered, that joy in the simplicity of a quarantine-type life or outdoor-only activities only lasts so long, especially in Wyoming.
Now, we’re confined to indoor spaces due to cold weather and can no longer risk hosting large gatherings due to an inability to socially distance like one could around a campfire. During a season that typically features seasonal depression anyway, that’s super tough. Tack on constantly wearing a mask and feeling uneasy about spending a holiday meal elbow-to-elbow with those outside of your immediate household, and you have the perfect storm of frustration and a “Heck with it all” mentality.
Yes, it’s certainly going to be exhausting keeping up with the cancellations, closures and adjusted operations of your favorite events, eateries and shops. But I implore you to reach down deep and find that summer spirit you gained in 2020. The one that pushed you to experience the outdoors more than you ever have before.
Although more restricting, Sheridan still boasts a rich outdoor culture during the coldest months of the year. Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area is champing at the bit to get enough snow to run the lifts, and Black Mountain Nordic Club started prepping the trails early this fall for cross-country skiers and snowshoers alike.
Linden Hill will still provide the exhilarating fun it always has, and fluffy snow can still be formed into creative snowmen.
As the feel of March creeps into your feeds, minds and hearts, don’t lose hope. Like the Wyoming Department of Health posters relay, "For now. Not forever." Stay strong, Sheridan. We can do this.