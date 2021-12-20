The holidays can add an incredible amount of stress, making them less enjoyable than they should be. With the demands of daily living only slowing for a day, maybe two, and the addition of decorating, shopping, holiday parties, organizing meals, baking and family gatherings can seem nearly impossible when you add it to everything else already happening.
One day you are a kid, soaking up the events, and all of a sudden what seems like a flip of a switch the season is stressing you out and has become much less enjoyable. With some practical tips, you can minimize the stress that accompanies the holidays. You may even end up enjoying the holidays more than you thought you would.
Try combating the stress of the holidays before it is at its peak and becomes hard to regroup.
Plan ahead. Set aside specific days for shopping, baking, events and other activities. Plan gifts that you can purchase locally and supplement online gifts as needed. Plan your menus and make your shopping list purchasing items that you can ahead of time, leaving only perishables to purchase when the aisles are filled with people. If you have a family gathering, ask everyone to bring one or two things to spread out the workload.
Stick to a budget. Before you do your gift and food shopping, decide how much money you can afford to spend and stick to your budget. Don't try to buy happiness with a mountain of gifts. More often than not, we don’t need more ‘things’ but we crave the memories. Instead of purchasing, start a family gift exchange with something that you already own that no longer serves you. Have everyone bring an item of their choosing and turn the exchange into a game.
Be realistic. The holidays don't have to be perfect or just like last year. As families and times change and grow, traditions can change also. Choose your favorite part of the holidays and implement them in a way that doesn’t cause chaos or stress.
Learn to say no. This one can be so hard because no one wants to let someone down, but saying yes when you really need to say no can bring resentment. Chances are, if you say no, you help your friends or family relieve stress that they aren’t aware of.
Don't abandon healthy habits. Don't let the holidays become a free-for-all. Overindulgence only adds to your stress and guilt about your health. Try these suggestions:
• Offer yourself time each day to spend on you and invite others to join, even if it is half as long as you would normally take.
• Don't let yourself feel deprived of your favorite dishes at meal time. Just eat smaller portions.
• Be consistent in prioritizing plenty of sleep.
• Try deep-breathing exercises, meditation or yoga at the end of each day.
By taking control of the holidays, you will find much more enjoyment and peace, making it a time to look forward to rather than dread.