We are at the end of 2020, so it seems fitting that this issue of "Community Perspectives" will finish up the stories about past sheriffs by highlighting two of my most recent predecessors, Robert D. Shelley (1991-1994) and Dave W. Hofmeier (1999-2017). I have known Shelley and Hofmeier for my entire career and, like many of you, I know them as down-to-earth men who are colloquially referred to as Bob and Dave.
Shelley came to Sheridan in 1965 with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, embarking on a career that would see him working alongside three different sheriffs. In that era, patrolmen were the primary investigator for all traffic crashes countywide and they often served as backup to sheriff’s office personnel. While serving on the WHP, Shelley watched the sheriff’s office progress from a two-man agency based in the small building behind the courthouse to the much larger current law enforcement center.
When elected sheriff after his retirement from the WHP, Shelley successfully worked to solidify the role of Search and Rescue under the purview of the sheriff and helped merge the two separate search groups operating in the county at that time. After his term, Shelley stayed on at the sheriff’s office as a deputy to Frith and Hofmeier until his retirement in 2006. Combining his work in both agencies, Shelley gave the citizens of Sheridan County an astonishing 41 years of service.
Hofmeier started at the sheriff’s office in 1986, initially as a detention officer. He transferred to the patrol division shortly thereafter and quickly rose through the ranks before being elected sheriff just over a decade later. In a time that saw some major changes, locally and nationally, Hofmeier navigated the office through vast updates in jail operations and oversaw the expansion of the jail to meet the needs of the county criminal justice system. All the while, he instituted strict adherence to contemporary standards and ensured deputies were involved in positive interactions with our youth. He implemented a school resource officer program and made D.A.R.E. available for all schools in the county.
Hofmeier’s constant reinforcement that law enforcement must always do the right thing for the right reason has followed me through my tenure as sheriff, and it's one I strive to impress upon our staff today. Hofmeier was elected to 5 terms, which made him the county’s second longest serving sheriff, and he is one of very few sheriffs that served his entire law enforcement career solely at the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. My research indicates Hofmeier’s total tenure of 31 years is likely the longest stint any peace officer has given to our agency. As we approach our 133rd anniversary in a few months, that is quite an accomplishment.
I would love to regale you with the many stories Shelley and Hofmeier have passed down to me about their experiences, but we just don’t have room in this article. Instead, I will invite you to explore our rich history by visiting the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office website. Not only can you find all the information you might need about our current operations, but we have an entire section dedicated to our past sheriffs that can be found by clicking our “history” link. Please check us out at sheridancounty.com/elected-offices/sheriffs-office.
From all of us at the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, we wish you a very Safe and Happy New Year!