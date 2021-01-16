Earlier this week, I shared the Chamber’s annual report with our members during our January program and membership meeting. We had the opportunity to review our work in 2020 and share plans to continue that work into 2021.
We also recognized outgoing board president, Sasha Johnston, for her leadership and guidance through the turbulent year and introduced incoming board president, David Schwend, as well as the full 2021 board of directors, committee leadership and community partners.
Suffice it to say, 2020 was a challenging year, but as we looked back over the year and all the ways we had to pivot, adjust and adapt, we realized that there was definitely some positive momentum on which we could build.
One of them was creating and hosting seven different virtual Business Connect groups in April and May. These mostly industry-specific groups were each comprised of around a half dozen business owners, and we provided a virtual platform for participants to address immediate business needs, problem solve and brainstorm ideas. Each group met weekly and was facilitated by either Laura Lehan, Scot Rendall or Amy Albrecht, and these facilitators provided knowledge and expertise that was invaluable!
Another was seeing the support for our community. Utilizing the Chamber Foundation and thanks to the efforts of some key community-minded volunteers, we were able to create the Sheridan Area Employee Relief Fund, with applications starting in early April and over $275,000 raised and distributed to those in need over the next three months.
We saw support for area businesses increase dramatically in 2020. As more and more people recognized the importance of supporting local businesses and through the educational and promotional efforts of our Live Life Local Sheridan County initiative, our community rallied around local businesses like never before. We saw it with the outstanding participation in our Pledge Local Challenge and with Christmas Stroll.
One of the biggest measurements of local business support is the sale of Chamber Bucks, started by the Chamber in 1993. Thanks to everyone who supported local businesses last year by purchasing and spending Chamber Bucks, we exceeded our previous year’s total by over $100,000! Incredibly, we were able to inject $223,532 into the local economy through the Chamber Bucks program. Those injections are crucial for keeping our businesses afloat, our sales tax collections positive and our friends and family members employed.
Looking at this year, we’re excited to build on the momentum from 2020 as we maintain focus on our mission and strategic initiatives. The backbone of our organization remains our volunteers, and our volunteer committees are energized and moving forward with plans for their programs. Our 2020 Leadership Sheridan County class, which was mostly on hold last year, will begin their modules next week.
We’ll continue to advocate as the voice of business, at the local, state and national levels. We’ll continue to strengthen and expand our partnerships to make this community strong and promote local. And we’ll continue to operate as this community’s front door and business resource hub.