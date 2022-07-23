We have all heard stories or watched movies about errant bullets flying from one empire into another at some obscure border location and how it kicks off an international incident. We had one of those cases early in my career right here in Sheridan County. OK, it wasn’t much of an “incident” and didn’t start a war, but it was downright terrifying for those involved.
A couple decades ago, I was dispatched to a report of a moving vehicle hit with a bullet. The car was in another county but those deputies quickly determined the shot originated in Sheridan County, so I was sent to the scene.
I met up with the victims, two couples out for a lazy Sunday drive. Their car was missing a rear side window and the slightly deformed bullet was resting on the floorboard. With an almost pristine projectile, determining the caliber was rather easy with some help from our friends at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The victims explained they were traveling down the road when the window suddenly burst. The lady nearest that window actually saw the round hit the back of the driver seat and tumble down between her feet.
When I inspected the car, I could see the sideways impact mark left by the bullet in the cloth of the seat. I cannot imagine the fear, worry and shock of that experience. Was someone targeting them or just shooting at any car traveling down that road? Did we have a deranged shooter reminiscent of the DC snipers of 2002? The likely answer was an accidental shot from a long distance or a ricochet.
But what are the chances the bullet could hit a moving car so far away?
Meanwhile, deputies located a gentleman with a rifle of the exact same caliber in the area. We contacted several armed recreationalists that day, but none were using rifles. The man calmly explained he was not shooting toward the highway, and he gladly showed us where he was practicing. The evidence supported his statements; a casual observer would see the shooter was safely firing perpendicular to the road.
But foliage covered the side of his firing lane. Anyone in the shooter’s position would not know the highway veered slightly closer to the target around the next corner. The minor angle was just enough to put the car in line with an errant ricochet.
In the end, the shooter came to believe it could have only been his bullet that hit the car, and he gladly agreed to reimburse the victims for the damage.
The initial shock and fear registered by the victims transferred to the shooter when he realized his bullet fired in Sheridan County hit a fully occupied moving car in another county.
It was a one in a million hit and a real-world example of why it is so important to remember the universal firearm safety rules. Treat all guns as if they are loaded, practice muzzle discipline, keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire, and be sure of your target and what is beyond. Being sure of your target also means ensuring the backstop is safe.
Allen Thompson is Sheridan County sheriff and serves on several community boards, including Center for a Vital Community Advisory Board, Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission and Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Advisory Board, formerly served as president of Wyoming Sheriff's Association and currently serves as vice-president of the Big Horn Lions Club.