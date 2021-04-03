Time for a pop quiz!
How many days are in June?
If you answered 30, then you’re wrong. The correct answer is not enough.
That’s because June, much like April, May, July and August, is already packed with events and activities. At last count, there are 34 different events taking place in June alone — so you and your friends and family can count on doing something fun each and every day (and twice on Sunday). I’ve always wanted to use that phrase in the proper context.
Now, you might be asking yourself, how does he know this? And further, why should you care?
First, I know this because I have spent the last few weeks trying to get a handle on what’s going on in and around Sheridan County as Wyoming wakes from the slumber of 2020.
I want to know for a few reasons — first, it will allow me to communicate to our industry partners like the city, county, hotels, motels, ranches, RV parks, restaurants, shops, museums and other attractions, when to expect the biggest crowds so that they might have an easier time sorting out staffing and other requirements.
Second, it allows for my team to know what’s on the horizon — the sooner we know about an event, the easier it is for us to incorporate into our marketing channels. That means sharing the news on social media; including details in our digital newsletters; planning for our annual visitor guide; creating pages on our website; getting out to shoot photos or video clips to place in our image libraries; taking the news with us when we start to get out and meet with tour operators and travel planners later in the year; and much more. If we know about what the community is doing, it makes our job of promoting it that much easier.
Finally, it will allow us to mitigate the chances of planning major events during the same time period — the last thing we want to see is someone come up with an amazing idea that will draw folks to town from across the country and pump dollars into the local economy....only to see that all the hotels in town are booked out for another event.
Anyway, June is still a little way off, but if you are planning an event, or if you already have one on the books, make sure that you get your information published on the Community Calendar; you can do so by sending your information to info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org — this is the calendar that you’ll see on sheridanwyoming.org, as well as Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and Sheridan Media.
What is coming right up is an April full of incredible events. Trail End opened on the first, and there is a bunch of great stuff showing at the WYO, The Brinton and the Whitney Center all month. There are car shows and races at the speedway, Audubon Society tours at the Ucross Foundation and the annual Home and Garden show at the Holiday Inn. Then there’s some new and really, really old stuff — first is the Cloud Peak Classic, an incredible fitness and strength showcase at the WYO Theater April 17. Then there’s the 105th Anniversary of the PO News, April 24; if you were around for the 100th anniversary, you know that owner Mark Demple knows how to throw a party.
And that’s all the time I’ve got for this month — it’s more of a PSA than anything — you know, help me, help you.