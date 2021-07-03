July is upon us and has brought with it more heat, but also more events. I know I feel a sense of urgency to bask in the warm (OK, hot) weather and get out and tackle all those chores I somehow managed to put off all of June. This is an especially active month with many events back in full force after last year’s pandemic-spurred hiatus. Events, while fun and exciting, also spur the economy.
This weekend, the KARZ Club show will take place in downtown Sheridan on Saturday. Ranchester will host fireworks and festivities, as will the Big Horn Equestrian Center on Sunday. Then, next week, the Chamber’s Business Before Hours returns on July 7 at Campco Federal Credit Union. All are invited to come out to enjoy morning refreshments and make valuable connections. The following day (technically the second Thursday of July), DSA will host July’s 3rd Thursday event on Main Street. Kudos to Zoila Perry and DSA for their willingness to move this popular event up a week so as not to compete with Sheridan WYO Rodeo happenings. The Untapped Homebrew Fest will round out the week Saturday, July 10.
The Chamber Ambassadors will kick off Rodeo Week with the Barney & Graham-sponsored Boot Kick-Off on Tuesday, July 13, at Whitney Commons Park. Rodeo royalty will again be there to assist youngsters up to age 8 as they gallop ‘round the barrels. Age categories for the stick horse races are 4 and younger, 5- and 6-year-olds, and 7- and 8-year-olds.
Following the stick horse barrel races, the boot kicking competition will commence in the following categories: 9-12 boys and girls combined, 13-17 girls, 13-17 boys, 18 and older women, and 18 and older men. Space is limited to 20 competitors in each age group with registration opening at 4:30 p.m. and competition beginning at 5 p.m. Get there early to make sure you have a chance to compete. This year’s prize purse totals $1,330, with the top three in each age group awarded Chamber Bucks. For convenience, the Ambassadors have a supply of stick horses and boots, but competitors are also welcome to bring their own. Lots of family fun will be had and no doubt the competition will be fierce!
Following on the heels of the boot kickoff are rodeo events spanning Wednesday, July 14, through Sunday, July 18, including performances, carnival, relay races, parade, tailgate party and more. And, as the dust settles from what we know will be another hugely successful WYO Rodeo, make sure to join the Chamber on July 21 out at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, which in partnership with Bonafide Foods, is hosting July’s Business After Hours.
Closing out that week is the ever-popular Dayton Days from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25. More activities, from the Cowpie Classic Tournament to pancakes and a parade, will nearly round out the month, resulting in another delay in getting my June chores done but an ever-so-needed and nice spurring of the economy.