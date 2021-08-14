I know people say as you get older, time goes by faster and faster. I’m not sure if it’s my age or just that we’ve tried to pack what we missed out on last summer into this summer, but it sure is flying by.
It’s August already, and all the back to school items have hit the shelves. But before we jump into fall, we have one final hurrah of summer coming up — the Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest.
Held (almost) annually for nine years, the Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest is Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce's major fundraiser. This year, the event will be held Aug. 28, from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance either online at wyotheater.com or at the Chamber office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. You can also wait until the day of the Brewfest and purchase them at the main tent.
You might wonder what the funds are used for by the Chamber. Every day, we get to showcase our area and provide access to resources and information to further economic prosperity and help our community thrive. The funds raised from Brewfest are put back into our business community through program development and the work of our committees.
From leadership development to legislative forums to business conferences and trainings to workforce initiatives and advocacy, we remain mission focused as a catalyst for business prosperity and a champion for a stronger community.
To provide these resources and events like the Brewfest, we rely heavily on partnerships throughout the year. These partnerships and sponsorships help us to fulfill our mission and raise dollars that we reinvest to continue strengthening our local businesses and our community.
Speaking of our programs and conferences, as we head into fall we’ll be looking forward to co-hosting a job fair with Sheridan College Sept. 9, as well as holding our annual Manufacturing Day celebration Oct. 1, and the Ignite Business Conference Oct. 14.
As many of you know, businesses across the nation need qualified employees, and our community is no exception. So for the first time, we will partner with Sheridan College to host a job fair to connect employers with employees. Look for more information coming soon.
During our Manufacturing Day celebration, we showcase our local manufacturing businesses and provide educational information to both youth and adults about careers in manufacturing. Finally, the Ignite Conference brings in top-notch trainers to provide educational seminars in human resources, marketing, leadership, business development, finance and business startup.
On a final note, we are excited to be raffling off a fantastic trip for two to Las Vegas! One of our generous community partners has donated the trip to us, with proceeds from the raffle to benefit the Chamber. Tickets are available at the Chamber office.
Thank you to all the businesses, volunteers and community members who contribute to the mission of the Chamber. These partnerships and support ultimately lead to the success of our community.