Recently, our IMPACT 307 Laramie director conducted a statewide webinar on the elements of our organization’s key advisory offering, a 10-step business model.
The model borrows heavily from the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps and Lean Launchpad methodology used by many business incubators across the country. The following is a summary of the model that we deploy with our clients:
What is the problem that is being addressed by the new product or service? Defining an issue that a prospective customer has and desires a solution to is a core element of any new business idea.
Once the problem is identified, the entrepreneur is encouraged to provide details on their product or service. There needs to be enough detail that a possible customer would have an understanding of the offering, how it resolves their issue and how well it would meet their needs.
We then do a deeper dive into prospective customer analysis. What would be the profile of the most likely initial customers, how long would it take to secure an order, and how much of the product or service would be requested?
From the customer analysis, we spend time with entrepreneurs trying to help refine the specific market segment that is most promising to go after, estimate how many customers are in that segment, and how fast it is growing. Start-ups are almost always resource constrained — knowledge, time and money are limited — so helping to narrow the focus provides the fastest potential path to initial revenue.
Of course, in our market economy, customers typically select between various offerings to address their needs, so an objective assessment of competition is required. This should include direct, indirect, current and anticipated competitors.
Given the features of the product or service offering and what is learned about the market and competition, a marketing strategy is developed that will help the entrepreneur launch their offering.
The actual selling of the offering comes next. How customers are approached, how details about the offering are presented, and where the product or service is sold will be critical to realizing that first order.
How many orders will it take to successfully launch a business? With all of the knowledge learned about the market, the “best” customer, and the fledgling company’s ability to deliver, a revenue projection model can be created.
The revenue projection will yield a cash flow forecast that will help determine how a business can sustain itself. But will the business be profitable? We help start-ups understand not only their projected revenues, but their cost of goods sold or cost of service delivery, and overhead structure. To a new entrepreneur, many costs of doing business are not obvious, so determining margins and profitability will give a keen indication of longer-term viability.
Finally, we assist in helping business founders set goals — milestones that must be met to fully develop an idea into a profitable enterprise.
Ideally, this business model methodology should be internalized by all businesses, both new and established. Start-ups do not have the benefit of experience, and that’s where IMPACT 307 can step in to help increase the chances of a successful enterprise.