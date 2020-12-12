Happy holidays!
I would like to thank our wonderful community for supporting downtown business this past year.
DSA has received positive feedback in regards to the Christmas Stroll (hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce), merchants have reported higher sales than years prior and everyone really enjoyed stroll being all day long.
In partnership with American Express, DSA co-hosted the Shop Small Business Saturday Nov. 28. This was the 10th year anniversary of American Express’ Shop Small initiative and DSA’s third year participating in the national event. DSA provided bags, stickers and other promotional materials for businesses to hand out to shoppers.
Back by popular request, DSA will be hosting Men’s Night on Dec. 17 from 5-8 p.m. Get your ugly sweater/Christmas outfit ready and come downtown to finish (or start) your last minute shopping.
Members from our Promo Committee will be judging the businesses while the retailers will be judging the customers. Members from the Promo Committee will be taking pictures of individuals who are dressed up. Then retailers will be voting on the most festive attire. Winners will be announced on the DSA social media platforms. For a list of participating business, please visit our Downtown Sheridan Association Facebook page.
Great things are continuing to happen downtown despite COVID-19. Here are a few stores that are new this past month on Main Street.
Bought Beautifully has popped up for the holiday season at 117 N. Main St. On The Rocks Jewelry has moved to a new showroom at 121 N. Main St. In addition to the new location, the business is celebrating its 10th year anniversary.
Adventure Sports is The Sports Stop's new winter equipment sales and rental shop located at 198 N. Main St. Next time you are downtown, stop by and see them if you haven’t already.
Our downtown is the heart of everything that we do, thank you all again for supporting downtown businesses.