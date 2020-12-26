Many times when people think about business incubators, they envision a number of engineers working in labs and tinkering with ways to make devices smaller, faster, cheaper or better. Though occasionally we at IMPACT Sheridan will get start-up businesses of this nature, our incubator facility does not have a lab, and we don’t have a four-year university close by that turns out large numbers of technical undergraduate degrees.
Here in Sheridan, we are finding that entrepreneurs do not have to develop some new cutting-edge product technology to be successful. I have had the pleasure to work with some amazing individuals that develop innovative businesses around their non-technical disciplines. In fact, they have been some of the most successful start-ups that we have had at IMPACT Sheridan, and their future prospects will greatly aid our community as well as our state.
First, we have Connect Speech Therapy, a 2018 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge winner. Connect’s business idea was to create a hybrid speech language pathology model that would include both in-person and teletherapy to meet the needs of clients in rural and underserved communities.
There is a significant shortage of SLP’s to meet current needs, and the problem is particularly acute in rural school districts. As a result, many districts turn to out-of-state providers that utilize a 100% teletherapy delivery model. Connect’s model can be more effective in addressing speech issues, as most clients receive at least some periodic in-person therapy.
In just two years, Connect has landed contracts with three Wyoming school districts, currently serves over 80 clients and has hired two full-time SLP therapists to implement the hybrid delivery model. With so many Wyoming rural school districts needing support, the potential for this business to grow is unlimited.
Second, we have Purpose Physical Therapy, a 2019 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge winner. Purpose’s business model was to create a company focused on mobile delivery of physical therapy and wound care services, again to serve individuals in outlying, rural areas with limited ability to travel into existing brick and mortar physical therapy clinics.
Research done for the Challenge indicated there was a substantial gap in addressing the needs of remote residents. Not only was that true, but the 2020 COVID-19 crisis created additional opportunities to serve patients reluctant to travel for much needed services.
In less than a year, Purpose has served over 170 patients and has added an additional therapist staff person to help deliver services. As with Connect, there are excellent prospects to grow this business in 2021 and beyond, and the founder hopes to expand the reach of Purpose to serve additional outlying areas in Wyoming and Montana.
Businesses such as these are great contributors to economic development. They require the onboarding of skilled, degreed personnel, and they are meeting critical needs of Wyoming residents that may otherwise not have access to vital services that will improve their quality of life.
At IMPACT Sheridan, we work hard to develop a wide array of entrepreneur business plans, whether they have great product or service ideas. Despite so many 2020 challenges, our program continues to help business founders realize their dreams. We look forward to assisting many more start-up ventures in 2021.