In mid-May, I traveled to Washington, D.C, and was able to visit President George Washington’s home, Mt. Vernon. The place was full of school groups from across our great nation. After perusing the gardens and the house, I meandered west to pay my respects at the Washington family tomb.
A group of teens was visiting with the tomb docent, who happened to be a walking encyclopedia of President Washington lore. The docent told the students he retired from the U.S. Army and served in the Old Guard.
I knew that meant he spent his career as part of the ceremonial 3rd Infantry Division based in and around Washington, D.C. The guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are part of the Old Guard, a very elite part. This specific gentleman was a fifer, which meant he was part of the Fife and Drum Corps. Traditionally, a fifer was a non-combatant that played a wooden flute to signal troop movement.
As the children raptly listened to the docent’s stories about President Washington, my mind wandered to the Old Guard’s real-world mission of protecting our nation’s capital. Many do not know that the ceremonial units in the Old Guard actually train in combat arms when not performing the honorary ceremonies, as they are the first line of defense in the D.C. area.
As I listened to the profound interaction between old and young, I admired this former soldier for imparting his knowledge and wisdom on the next generation. Then the docent produced his fife from a hidden pocket and started to play the first few notes of the Star Spangled Banner.
The group of teens, as if brought to attention by a drill sergeant or their choir director, immediately stood ramrod straight and started to belt out the words to our national anthem in sweet harmony. By harmony, I mean they were obviously well trained and gifted vocalists. Imagine standing in front of the Washington Tomb, where the first president of the United States is interred with his family, and listening to our anthem sung in perfect pitch by our next generation, while accompanied by a veteran fifer. Goosebumps.
I returned to Sheridan when graduation parties were in full swing, and I witnessed firsthand the successes of local youth showcased at graduation ceremonies. Their excitement was palpable, and I could feel the fervor the graduates all possessed as they had reached one of life’s major milestones. Those young men and women are about to embark on a lifetime of chasing goals and realizing successes. Not unlike the next generation all across our country.
As adults, we tend to dwell on the negative and expect the worst when it comes to handing the reins of this great nation over to the next generation. It is a perceived problem that has plagued mankind since the time of Socrates. But if we take the time to look and listen, we can see the future of these United States will be in good hands. I see it in Sheridan County each and every day, but rest assured, hope exists all over the land of the free and the home of the brave. I am confident our children will rise to the challenge.