A quarter of a century ago, Sheridan held its first Christmas Stroll, and the event has become a beloved community celebration that kicks off the holiday season. This year, the Stroll Planning Committee, a group of community members representing local businesses, media and community organizations, has the daunting task of planning the 25-year celebration of Stroll in the midst of a pandemic.
The committee has been working diligently and looking at every aspect of Stroll to ensure the celebration can go on, but safely. As they have looked at it from every angle and made the necessary changes to hold the event, they have always kept the “why” for Christmas Stroll in mind.
The annual event started when several local retail business owners brainstormed about how to motivate Sheridan residents to shop local during the holiday season, instead of heading out of town to shop elsewhere. Fortunately, recognition of the importance of doing business locally has grown since that time, and if there is a silver lining to the pandemic, it’s that more people understand just how important it is to the strength and perseverance of the community to support local businesses.
So even though some parts of this year’s Christmas Stroll will be a little different, the reason “why” still remains so very important. The committee has expanded Stroll to an all-day celebration, is encouraging businesses to be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will keep all streets open for parking. You can shop and dine at your favorite places all over Sheridan County and check out some new ones all day long.
With this change, Stroll button holders will be able to start checking for their matching button number at Stroll-participating businesses that morning.
But that’s not all.
The special 25th anniversary version of “Get Caught Shopping” will kick off at Stroll with $2,500 in Chamber Bucks given out that day alone at Stroll-participating businesses throughout Sheridan County. Then, over the next 25 days, volunteers will be out catching Stroll button wearers to give away another $2,500.
We partnered with SAGE Community Arts to hold a button design contest for this year’s 25th anniversary commemorative Stroll button. Helen “Lytle” Campbell’s beautiful design was selected and will appear on the buttons, with the original artwork auctioned by SAGE Community Arts. Stroll buttons will go on sale in early November at Stroll-participating businesses, as well as the Chamber office. They are $5 each, with only 2,500 produced.
In the next week or two, we’ll announce the exact day button sales begin, along with a list of participating businesses and additional Stroll details. Check out our website for updated information, including participating businesses’ hours; sales and specials; if they offer an online store, delivery or curbside pick-up; if masks are required; and if Santa will be making a stop there during the holiday season. So be sure to bookmark sheridanwyomingchamber.org as your information resource.
The Chamber and our local businesses thank you for remembering the “why” of Christmas Stroll and look forward to a successful 25th anniversary all-day shopping celebration.