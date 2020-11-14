The lemonade stand, for many of us, was our first business adventure. It beheld many of the untold skills and tactics required in running a business in the realm of entrepreneurship.
Running a lemonade stand starts out with great excitement. Could it be the thought of the money coming in just for you? Was it because the kids down the block had one? Maybe you really liked mixing up the Kool-Aid, sugar and water or making the signs from cardboard boxes and stinky magic markers.
All small entrepreneurial businesses start with a personal passion, a talent and a desire to procure both into a level of success. Ask any child what they want to do when they grow up, and responses reflect their heroes or what they enjoy doing, both curating emotional responses. Taking passion, talent, and enjoyment of creation to the next level of selling — has a litany of unknowns most people do not consider before they launch into entrepreneurship. A self-test determining questions and seeking answers will clear a pathway in moving forward with selling the product of your passion.
Deciding what materials are needed for a quality product along with how and where it will be manufactured are questions peppered in with the environmental and economic impact to be addressed. Your lemonade could be produced with a powdered product, frozen concentrate, store made or freshly squeezed. Answering those questions will play into production costs and the pricing of your product.
Now you need some start up cash to purchase the product, manufacturing, marketing supplies, location, and staff. Fortunately for you, the adults in your life often covered these expenses, because they wanted you to be successful and take in all the profits.
Excitement mounts as your passion is now on the production line and you are ready to start making some money. More questions to ask; who is willing to buy my new-fangled lemonade? How are people going to know about my product? Where will I sell it? Oh, this part is easy…here I go!
You sold out of your lemonade on a hot day, at a busy corner all while paying customers raved over your social media posts. This was all you needed to double your production, set up two sites and purchase professional yard signs. On the big day it was again warm and sunny, but you went home with more lemonade than you or your family had a need for.
Your best friend who manned the second site was bored and went home with a stomach ache. A contract was not written up between you and your investors. They are now saying if you want to continue, you need to use your profits, not their wallet. These big disappointments lead you to more questions: do I quit, try again or revamp my product?
At IMPACT 307, a program of the University of Wyoming, our purpose is to guide any person passionate about their craft along the entrepreneurial path. Locally we strive to answer those questions entrepreneurs encounter in the planning stages, their business launch or even when reinventing their product.
Professional resources available to you also extend into our state network and through the university. We are here to keep on squeezing those lemons and making the best lemonade possible for you, your customers and Wyoming’s economy.