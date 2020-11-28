I shared this news in press releases and on social media earlier in the week, but I believe that it bears repeating. The February 2021 edition of the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo has been canceled.
After much deliberation with representatives from Sheridan County and the city of Sheridan, and with regards to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and across the region, as well as the current Sheridan County Public Health orders, we have decided to cancel what would have been the third annual event out of concern for public health and safety.
For the last several months, it has been our intention to move forward, knowing how much revenue the Winter Rodeo helps to generate for local businesses. But when I stand back and fully consider it, the truth is that that same revenue will be there in 2022. And there is simply no way to effectively social distance or keep safe the more than 10,000 people who have come out for the event each of the first two years.
Causing a mass-infection event, and then forcing the closure of dozens of downtown businesses, would be absolutely devastating to our local economy and health care systems and completely irresponsible. Regrettably, we are canceling 2021’s winter rodeo and looking forward to bringing this event back to the community in 2022.
I still cannot believe that we had to make this decision, but it would not be 2020 without each day presenting a difficult challenge. At the same time, our crew is well-positioned to pivot to our next campaign. We the hours that we would have otherwise devoted to planning the Winter Rodeo, we will continue to produce what has been a well-received webseries in The Backyard, and we will continue to celebrate Sheridan County in Season 2 with a whole new cast of characters, stories, epic destinations and Bighorn Country surprises.
We intend to delve deep into centuries of Indian storytelling, dive headlong into local craft culture, and touch the heart of Sheridan’s creative community. Where Season 1 was mostly about the allure of the great outdoors, we hope to tell more intimate stories of craftspeople, local businesses, and Sheridan’s arts community this time around.
We are also reviving our Women of Sheridan, Wyo. campaign in 2021. We were forced to pause this program in the spring, but we always knew that we would eventually come back to the stories of great trailblazers, stars, outlaws and legendary mavericks. To date, we have put the spotlight on entrepreneurs, artists, artisans, musicians and several other fantastic local icons, and we have plenty of fantastic surprises in store as we march ahead.
Undoubtedly, we are disappointed that there will be no Winter Rodeo in February. But like the people of this community, we are undaunted and ready to double-down on our efforts to ensure Sheridan County remains a beacon of life well-lived in the American West.
I hope that everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving, and I wish our community the best as we head toward 2021.