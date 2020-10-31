While some people may think it’s too early to do holiday shopping, others are taking advantage of October being the new December.
A Google survey conducted earlier this summer found 75% of shoppers will be shopping online, 70% of shoppers will shop earlier to avoid crowds and 80% will combine shopping trips. In addition, 66% of shoppers acknowledge that shopping local is important and they will use the options of buying online and picking up in store or curbside.
In visiting with downtown business, a majority of them are offering various shopping options. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, we understand shoppers' sensitivity to in-person shopping downtown. The merchants continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines including social distancing, customer limits, increased sanitation, providing alternative ways to shop and wearing face masks.
In partnership with American Express, DSA is a Neighborhood Champion and will co-host the Shop Small Business event Nov. 28. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our communities unique and provide invaluable contributions to our economy.
This is the 11th anniversary of American Express’ Shop Small initiative.
This past week, the DSA’s design committee presented a design excellence award to Welcome Market Hall, located at 841 Broadway St., for its renovation and preservation of the historic brick depot, which is located within the National Historic Railroad District.
During the renovation, the owners respected and maintained the historic integrity of the building while improving and maintaining the original brick façade. In addition, the owners retained many of the original interior features while creating a functional reuse of the building. If you have not been to Welcome Market Hall, I encourage you to stop by grab a pastry to go along with your cup of coffee. I will say that their lunch and dinner options are delightful, as well. If you are still not ready to dine indoors, you can always place your order online.