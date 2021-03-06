A year ago, Downtown Sheridan Association was hosting its 20th Annual Wine Fest — Roaring with Glitz, Glamour & Giggle Water. Not only was it a roaring good time, but it was also a roaring success, raising more than $36,755.
Shortly after that, our world took a turn and still has yet to recover from it. With that being said, the DSA board made a decision not to have our annual Wine Fest this year.
I’m thrilled to announce that this year DSA will be hosting a “Downtown Kentucky Derby Party, which will take place May 1 at Welcome Market Hall. Tickets will go on sale April 1.
DSA is a part of the community to provide incentives for property improvements, enhance local festivals, create and maintain beautiful public spaces, encourage new business development and provide overall economic stimulus to our community. Our vision for maintaining downtown Sheridan’s future as a vibrant and cherished community is ongoing and dependent on community supporters like you.
Call me an optimist, but I do believe that our summer events downtown will be taking place this summer. We are currently planning the Goose Creek Polo Cup, Farmers Market, 3rd Thursday Street Festival and Crazy Days.
Registration for Farmers Market and 3rd Thursday Street Festival will open April 1. Just like everyone, I’m looking forward to our fabulous summer events.
The heart of our community continues to be vibrant and successful because of our local leaders, partnerships, volunteers and board members. Last year, DSA had a total of 1,344 volunteer hours, which is still significant during a pandemic year for total hours valued at $36,557. Our current board of directors are President Jim Mowry, Vice-Chair Jay Martinson, Secretary Jonny Law, Treasurer Kristin Herbst, Chris Carroll, Megan Cook, Rio Franzman, Jeff Garrelts, Jami Kessner, Rob Miller, Ami Puuri, Thomas Snooks and Paula Whitworth. We are pleased to have them on our working board.