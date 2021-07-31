This month, I will explain another semi-common phenomenon that seems to only plague members of law enforcement. I call it Rapid Onset Snoring, or ROS. It should be clear to most readers that I am not a medical doctor and I have never played one on TV, so do not confuse my tongue-in-cheek reference to any real medical condition. I have assigned the ROS moniker to people, usually young adult males with a moderately sized rap-sheet, that fake sleep and actually manufacture snores when about to get caught for a low-level crime like theft.
My first experience with this issue was a simple traffic stop for a broken taillight. The driver took two full blocks on a deserted street to yield while his front passenger shuffled through the vehicle, presumably to find a blanket. Once the passenger reclined his seat and situated the blanket over his face, the car finally stopped. As I walked up to the driver, I could hear the passenger snoring from 10 feet away. I glanced in the backseat and observed a car stereo still encased in the remnants of a dashboard.
Having a random stereo in the backseat of a car is not uncommon, but a full dashboard is a clue that criminal activity might be afoot. After the driver admitted the pair had stolen the stereo, I was finally able to rouse the sleeping passenger and outfit him with temporary bracelets for the ride downtown. It would seem the blanket could have been better employed as a cover for the large dashboard, but ingenuity was not this young man’s strong suit.
Many other experiences with ROS have occurred throughout my career, but the most memorable was a group of young adults from Montana that decided to make a loop through Wyoming committing burglaries. A local homeowner caught them in the act before they fled in a car, but we located them a short time later. One of the passengers was sound asleep through the stop and through the roadside interviews of the others.
By the time sleeping beauty was awakened, his co-conspirators had all explained “Sleepy” was the ringleader and had plotted their route through Sheridan, Casper and Cody. Right next to him was an atlas with his name printed neatly inside the cover and a highlighted route through Wyoming, just as the others described. I wondered if the atlas was a graduation gift, like the ubiquitous “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” but I digress.
While often attempted, the old “I was sleeping” defense has yet to work in any cases I have investigated. But, I am convinced there are some instances where it has been successful. Why else would people keep snuggling into a passenger seat and manufacturing some fake snores when the red and blues start flashing in the rearview mirror?