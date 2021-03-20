Recently, I read an article on the significant influx of workers that have remote working arrangements relocating to Wyoming. Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a prominent reason for this, as many companies have OK'd telecommuting arrangements for their employees. Social unrest and rising crime in big cities could be a contributing factor as well.
Some of those relocating have ties to Wyoming — perhaps they grew up here or have family and friends in the state. Wyoming has long suffered from losing members of our younger population, who have benefitted from our state’s strong educational system, to opportunities in adjoining states. Thus, this recent societal trend has had the desirable effect of bringing skilled labor back home — a good thing.
Others relish the opportunity to work in a state that has a high quality of life and abundant outdoor recreation activities. As we well know, Sheridan is a four-season recreational mecca, and many seek the work-life balance readily available here.
A nice benefit of this remote worker influx is the fact that all of these workers, in a small but growing way, are contributing to economic diversification, which is critical in our natural resource extraction dependent state. It’s quite possible that one remote worker might lead to a cluster of workers in the same company or the same discipline where occasional face-to-face collaboration might be desired or encouraged.
In our continually evolving global economy, the only proverbial constant is change. So remote workers that come here but lose a job for whatever reason (e.g. downsizing, acquisitions, automation, family conflict) will need to have options as it’s possible that they will have grown to love our Wyoming way of life.
In Sheridan, we have a thriving business community frequently hungry to grow their operations and bring on new talent. We have a vibrant community college that offers programs relevant for jobs of today. Our area economic development organizations such as the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center frequently have leads on new opportunities.
And if for some reason, remote workers get called back to work in their Chicago, Omaha or Kansas City brick and mortar office buildings and do not want to return, another option for staying in Wyoming would be to pursue opportunities in entrepreneurism — yes, skills can be put to good use in starting a new venture.
A growing number of IMPACT 307 clients have come from out of the Sheridan area, some from out of state. In the past year, we have welcomed new clients that have recently come from Illinois, Montana, Colorado, Nebraska and even Alaska. These enterprising individuals have brought their skills, talents and expertise and have concluded that Sheridan is a great place to start a new business.
Only one entrepreneur was exclusively a remote worker when they came into our program, but today all are using technology and innovative ways of doing business to create a new career direction not only for themselves but for others they would potentially hire into their new venture. Sheridan is a great place to do business — not only locally, but regionally, nationally and internationally in our 2021 economy.