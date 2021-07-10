Wow! What a remarkable attendance we had at our two 3rd Thursday events. Thank you to everyone that has come downtown to visit with the vendors and support our downtown merchants. Join us for the next 3rd Thursday on Aug. 19 from 5-9 p.m. to enjoy some food, fun, and listen to The Dugan Irby Band perform on the main stage.
Don’t forget to come downtown town and check out the Sheridan Farmers Market every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. on Grinnell Plaza. Market vendors range from selling local produce, baked goods, free range meats, farm fresh eggs, artisan crafts and honey. The market does have a music line-up for the summer, check the Sheridan Farmers Market Facebook page for a complete list.
Join us on Sunday, July 25, at 4:30 p.m. as DSA proudly partners with The Flying H Polo Club and the Skey Johnston Family to bring you the “Highest Rated Polo Game” in the U.S. this summer. The Goose Creek Polo Cup will be taking place at the Flying H Polo Club adjacent to the Big Horn Equestrian Center.
The event provides a great opportunity for the public to enjoy an afternoon of polo with family and friends. Kicking off the event will be a kid’s foot race hosted by Miss Wyoming, Mikkayla DeBolt; a professional and an amateur Calcutta will take place, as well as a Champagne Divot Stomp. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.
This unique experience gives our community the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best (highest rated) polo horses and players with the spectacular Big Horn Mountains as the backdrops. All proceeds from this event will benefit the DSA’s efforts to enhance, preserve and promote our historic downtown Sheridan and Goose Creek Stream restoration. Tent sponsorships for this event are limited, but still available. Please call the DSA office at 307-672-8881.
Mark your calendars for the annual Crazy Days on historic downtown Main Street which will be taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-7. This year's theme is “Crazy Hats.” Downtown retailers will be discounting much of their prior year’s inventory to get ready for fall and holiday shipments that will be arriving soon. Weather permitting, there will be sidewalk sales as well as inside discounts that are the lowest offered throughout the year.