Since the pandemic began, it has been challenging for many local businesses, but there have been some inspiring moments as well.
I would like to thank all of the small businesses downtown for all of their hard work this past year. Thank you for working long hours, employing our community, contributing to our tax base and your continued donations and sponsorships. Thank you providing unique gift ideas and saving us on last-minute situations. Thank you for understanding that small business like yours is what keeps our downtown vibrant and unique. Thank you for all that you do in our community that not everyone knows about.
On behalf of Downtown Sheridan Association and downtown business I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire Sheridan community for supporting downtown. Due to your continued support, some businesses have reported higher sales than years past. Thank you for spreading joy.
As we continue to navigate through what is yet still to come, please know that downtown businesses are here for you. I encourage you to continue to support your friends, neighbors and the heart of our community.
To add some joy to the downtown, flowers and soil have been ordered and Sheridan will be in bloom in May. In addition, we are hopeful to host most of our events this year. Just like everyone else, we are ready to bring the community back together in the heart of Sheridan: downtown.