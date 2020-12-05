When the Stroll Planning Committee put together a modified plan for the 25th Anniversary of Sheridan’s Christmas Stroll, we really did not know what to expect. Would people stay home due to COVID concerns? Would children be happy to visit with Santa through glass? Would folks still visit our local businesses? We had many questions and concerns this year.
But, Sheridan, you all came out in full force for Christmas Stroll and showed amazing love and support for our local businesses.
So from the bottom of our hearts, we say thank you to everyone who came out on Stroll Day. Many national outlets reported that Black Friday sales were a bust around the nation, but in Sheridan, many businesses reported a record-setting sales day, which is all thanks to you.
We encourage you to continue living life local through the holiday season by shopping, dining and doing business locally. You might also get rewarded for doing business locally.
The Chamber, thanks to sponsorship support, has expanded its “Get Caught Shopping” campaign this year. In years past, secret elves would visit Stroll participating businesses on the Saturdays following Stroll looking for folks wearing their Stroll buttons. Those caught in one of the businesses while wearing a Stroll button instantly won Chamber Bucks.
This year, we started Get Caught Shopping on Stroll Day and gave away $2,500 in Chamber Bucks. We are expanding Get Caught throughout the week, Monday through Saturday, for the 25 days after Christmas Stroll with an additional $2,500 to give away. In all, $5,000 in Chamber Bucks will be injected back into the community through Get Caught Shopping. So keep wearing your 2020 Stroll button and continue visiting Stroll participating businesses for your chance to win.
Oh, and don’t forget, you have until Christmas Eve to find your matching button number in Stroll participating businesses and win a prize. For a list of participating businesses, visit sheridanwyomingchamber.org or stop by our office at 24 S. Main St.
Need a Stroll button? We have some available at the Chamber office for $5 each. Be sure to add one to your collection as they were beautifully designed for the 25th Anniversary by local artist, Helen “Lytle” Campbell.
Helen also generously donated her original painting for the button to SAGE Community Arts to auction off, with the proceeds to be shared between SAGE and the Chamber. Thank you, Helen, for such a beautiful piece to commemorate this special anniversary.
Again, we extend our deepest appreciation to each one of you who has supported the local community not only for Christmas Stroll, but throughout this past year. Although we’re heading into 2021 with continued uncertainty, we can be certain that we can count on all of you to continue supporting our local businesses and making it the best year yet.