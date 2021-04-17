According to the National Fire Protection Association, the most common causes of home fires include cooking, heating, electrical, smoking and candles.
All of these causes can be mitigated with regular home safety checks. The frequency of home safety checks ranges from daily to yearly.
Is there a dish towel too close to the stove top? Have I checked my smoke detectors this month? Is it time for the yearly cleaning of the chimney? Several items in a home need checked for proper home fire prevention safety.
Sheridan Fire-Rescue firefighters recommend the following process for home safety self-checks. We like to start on the exterior of any building we are inspecting for safety.
• Is the address clearly visible from the street?
• Are exit paths free of obstructions?
• Are the chimneys and vent pipes in good condition? Chimneys should be cleaned at least yearly.
• Ashes from fireplaces should be stored in a metal container to cool.
• Are weeds and other combustibles clear from structures?
• Are there low hanging overhead wires?
• Are any extension cords being used outside rated for outdoor use?
Moving to the interior of the home, the following items should be checked.
• Are any extension cords being used for temporary wiring only?
• Are electrical cords in good condition and not subject to damage?
• Do all outlets and junction boxes have the appropriate covers in place?
• Do multi-plug adapters have overload protection?
• Are breaker panels easy to access with all breakers being labeled?
• Are bathrooms and kitchens equipped with GFI protected circuits?
• Are combustibles kept away from heat sources?
• Are stairways clear of obstruction and equipped with handrails?
• Do all bedrooms have two exits?
• Is the home equipped with smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors? These should be tested monthly in accordance with manufactures recommendations.
• Is the home equipped with smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors?
• Does the dryer vent terminate to the exterior? Is it clear?
• Is there a portable ABC-rated extinguisher near the kitchen?
• Are cooking appliances kept clear of combustibles?
• Are grease filters cleaned regularly?
This checklist is available on request from Sheridan Fire-Rescue, and assistance in completing it is also available if needed. Contact Sheridan Fire-Rescue today to schedule a safety inspection with a local firefighter by calling 307-674-7244.