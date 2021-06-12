Launching a start-up venture is hard work. Success can mean personal and financial achievement, but the road to get there can be long and winding.
Recently, the Wall Street Journal published a special report on small business. The front page story was titled, “You Want to Start a Business? First, Ask Yourself These Questions." Several good questions were posed. Here are my favorites:
“Is anyone else pursuing this idea? If it has been tried before and flopped, why would my experience be any different?” These questions cut to the core of how an entrepreneur should approach starting a business. At IMPACT 307, our first conversation with an aspiring entrepreneur will include some in depth discussion of their product or service offering and the problem they are trying to solve.
The best way to assess the merits of a potential new offering is to approach primary customers and have a discussion to see if a problem exists and how big the problem truly is. If an entrepreneur can successfully identify a deficiency in the market they hope to enter, there is an opportunity to address and solve the issue – and start to build a customer base.
The Journal article suggests having entrepreneurs go through a “pre-mortem” exercise, which involves evaluating possible ways the business could fail. They point out that coming to grips with potential problems that could occur can actually prevent unpleasant surprises down the road should they decide to launch a business.
Another great question from the article is, “Why will someone part with their discretionary income and buy the new offering?” Many of my advising sessions are with entrepreneurs that come in and believe they have found the next “big thing.” I always like to agree with them, but I then I ask how many others they have spoken with that have made the same conclusion?
In our market-based economy, consumers make choices to fulfill needs, and in most cases, resources (or budgets) are limited. Understanding what drives consumer behavior and how they make a purchase decision is critical. Rarely is a product or service offering appropriate for a full spectrum of buyers, so identifying the target “niche” and having some initial conversations with members of the niche will help validate the merits of an idea.
And then there is the fundamental question that every business owner must address: “Can I be profitable?” Many start-ups can get a handle on the materials and labor cost of a new product, but they often overlook other key elements such as packaging and shipping costs, returns and warranty obligations.
Sales and marketing expenses can be significant but difficult to forecast. Our staff at IMPACT are prepared to discuss product margins — anticipated pricing less cost of goods sold — plus all other indirect costs of doing business so that an entrepreneur can assess the ability to realize a bottom-line profit.
Is the long and winding road of starting and sustaining a business worth it? Most small business owners answer yes. Addressing the above questions at the initial phase of business formation will raise the chances of success.