Malcom Gladwell published the book “Talking to Strangers” in 2019. He theorizes that people are generally trusting and will take information at face value. The case studies he shares demonstrate when this trusting nature can lead to overlooking important clues or patterns.
After recounting several horrific stories (I say this in case you intend to rush out and buy the book), Gladwell concludes by saying, “To assume the best about another is the trait that has created modern society. Those occasions when our trusting nature gets violated are tragic. But the alternative — to abandon trust as a defense against predation and deception — is worse.”
Having a trusting nature and assuming the best about each other would appear to be on a downward trend. Here is my own case study in the value of talking to strangers.
A few years back I went to Fruita, Colorado, with some friends for a weekend of mountain biking. We weren’t sure if our group would be four people or six people, so we decided to rent a larger Airbnb just in case. Ultimately the group was only four, so we had a bit of extra room in the house.
On Saturday morning, we ate breakfast and set out to ride the Kokapelli trail, a beautiful and popular ride for the area. After one particularly technical section of trail we ended up staying on pace with another couple, Kyle and Caitlin. We talked with them quite a bit as we came to various obstacles and enjoyed their company and the conversation. Along with matching our riding pace, they also matched our style of not taking anything (including ourselves) too seriously.
Kyle and Caitlin rode with us for several more miles before we completed the loop back to where we had first met them. Before going our separate ways, I asked them where they were staying that night. They replied they were planning to camp, but they were still debating whether to camp on public land or pay for a campground site that had showers.
“We have an extra bed,” I offered quickly. Having spent a lot of time around me, my friends were unsurprised by my offer. But we were all a little shocked when Caitlin said, “We would love that!” So we traded phone numbers and made a tentative plan before parting ways toward different parking lots.
Back in the truck, my friend David said, “What are the chances they actually stay with us?” I gave it less than a 50% likelihood due to a little time passing and the realization that we really were complete strangers.
That afternoon we rode the trails in another area without cellphone service. As we were driving back into town there was a message from Caitlin and Kyle saying they were heading to the house and wondered what kind of beer we liked. I could not have been more thrilled.
For dinner, we all went to a Mexican restaurant and traded stories of adventure. Kyle and Caitlin were probably quite surprised to find themselves at a table with a bunch of gas-guzzling snowmobilers who had no idea that cheese wasn’t allowed on a vegan diet. And likewise, we were surprised by their curiosity into our passion for motorsports and how they compared to mountain biking. On Sunday, we rode another trail together and further developed a friendship that continues to this day.
In “Talking to Strangers,” Gladwell uses the phrase “default to trust” to describe our tendency to believe what we see and hear at face value. When Gladwell penned that phrase in 2019, he had no idea what would follow in short order. For most, the experiences of a global pandemic have moved our default a little further from trust. And unfortunately, for some, the default has swung all the way over to contempt.
Now, I am not naive enough to believe we should blindly trust every stranger who crosses our path. On the Kokapelli trail that day there were easily another 300 people who I did not invite to share a house. But I did give each of them a smile and nod of acknowledgement that opened the door for further connection. And when two other people also chose to default to trust, a lifelong friendship was born.
After years of researching and writing about trust gone wrong, Gladwell still lands on the conclusion,”The right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility.” In the age of social distancing and political posturing, I would suggest the world needs us to “default to truth” now more than ever.
Author's Note: In many ways, writing this column feels a lot like talking to strangers (albeit a bit one sided). My hope is that after reading these articles you feel less like a stranger and more like a friend. Which is part of the reason I recently turned my first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.” If you are interested in purchasing a book from a stranger turned friend, go to: granolaandgasoline.com/products/book