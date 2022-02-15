In a “Friends” episode and debate, Joey tells Phoebe, “Sorry to burst that bubble Phoebe, but selfless good deeds don’t exist.” Could this possibly be true? Are good deeds always selfish?
I find this debate to be a fun one, especially this week as many schools, businesses and families celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week.
In the episode, Phoebe tries to find a good deed that brings her no joy or satisfaction. After a few failed attempts she ends up donating to a charity that she doesn’t actually support. This seems to pass the challenge, until her pledge gives Joey the opportunity to be on TV. Then she can’t help but say, “I put Joey on TV, that makes me so happ….NO!”
I have to say, I tend to side with Joey on this one. Pretty much every good deed or act of kindness I can recall in my own life has resulted in a boost to my own happiness. This is true looking all the way back to my late teenage years, which are arguably the pinnacle of having a selfish view of the world.
When my best friend Rachel and I were juniors in high school we came up with the idea to sneak out of our houses early in the morning if it had snowed overnight. We would bundle up and secretly shovel the sidewalks of teachers and adults we deemed to be “cool.” Also in typical teenage fashion, we would trudge right through snow in our own driveways without moving an ounce because, what’s the fun in that?
One morning we were driving from one house to another when we saw an elderly person shoveling his sidewalk. We made a hasty decision to pull over, grab our shovels out of the trunk and help him. With three of us shoveling, we made quick work of this man's driveway. Just before we were finished he went into the house and brought out his wallet. We quickly said, “No, no. We just wanted to help you.” Despite a few attempts, we were adamant we wouldn’t take payment. As we drove away we all shared a smile and a wave.
Over the course of the next couple of storms, we stopped every time we saw someone shoveling their driveway or sidewalk. After a couple hours of shoveling, Rachel and I would scurry into our first period class still giggling and energized by the morning activity and acts of kindness.
Despite being poor high school students, we never took a dollar that was offered. Intrinsically, Rachel and I both knew the joy of the good deed would be lost in accepting payment (we did ultimately determine that baked goods were a reciprocal act of kindness, so those were readily accepted).
Remember Joey’s claim that no good deed is selfless because it makes you feel good? That is exactly what got Rachel and I out of bed those early mornings. Sure, we had somewhat altruistic intentions to help shovel the walks of others. But the joy and benefit was just as much ours as it was to the people whose driveways were cleared.
The good deed phenomenon has now been studied by social scientist researchers over many decades. Time and time again, studies have proven that an act of kindness leads to increased happiness for the person completing the good deed as well as the person on the receiving end.
One study even concluded that someone who simply observes an act of kindness gets a boost in oxytocin (the feel-good endorphin you may have heard about in connection to things like puppies and hugs).
This concept was driven home for me recently as I was in the checkout line of our local grocery store. I watched as a young cashier pulled money out of his own wallet to pay the last few dollars of a customer’s balance when they were short on cash. I was neither the giver of the good deed nor the person benefiting, but it sure lifted my spirits and sent me out the door with a smile.
Perhaps this is where the phrase “kindness is contagious” originated. If observing an act of kindness is enough to give you a shot of oxytocin, it makes sense that might be enough to send you on your own path of kindness when the opportunity presents itself.
Behavioral and health research has also concluded that good deeds can lead to better health over time. Several studies point to kindness leading to less cortisol (a stress hormone), decreased reports of pain and reductions in anxiety and depression. Another study suggests those who volunteer their time after the age of 55 are 44% less likely to die early (even after removing all other contributing factors).
So whether you are feeling selfless and kind or selfishly want a boost in your own mood, join me in spreading kindness this week. And if you have a little extra skip in your step when you’re finished with your good deed, you’ll be in on the little secret that it is actually Random Acts of Happiness Week.
All outcomes of studies taken from the www.randomactsofkindness.org website.