The legendary Canadian poet Jim Carrey once said that “I hate goodbyes,” but I am not the type to get so conflicted. I find that when people move on, it is often to bigger and better things, or to new opportunities that might allow them to realize their dreams or aspirations more fully.
To wit, I am writing the day before Jeffrey Shanor moves on from Sheridan Travel & Tourism to explore new frontiers, and I cannot help but feel as if our loss will be a great gain for those he works with next, and an excellent opportunity for Jeff to continue to grow as both an artist and a professional.
Some of you may not recognize the name, but I have no doubt that you know his work; Jeff has worked alongside Max Brown in our film department as a production coordinator for the last few years, and together they have produced the type of content that you would typically see from an LA or NYC advertising firm, not a rural Wyoming tourism bureau. They worked with me to develop and film the first season of The Backyard and our WY We Stand recovery campaign; they have created stunning ads for the likes of the Cloud Peak Classic, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and dozens of other events and businesses; they crafted the 100% True History of Skijoring and the Birth of the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo; and they have left their mark with incredible short films that serve as the core components of our Women of Sheridan, Wyo. program.
Since word has leaked out that Jeff would be leaving us to build his freelance business, people have asked me what I have done to try to convince him to stay. The truth of the matter is that I do not want him to stick around — not when he’s so full of potential and determination. Jeff came to me a few years back not knowing exactly what he wanted to do, only that he was interested in media, film and the outdoors. He was so interested in our work that he was willing to intern for months, until an entry-level position became available.
In that time, he took it upon himself to learn as much as he could from Max about editing, production and sound. He picked my brain every chance he could about the business side of media. He studied on his own and used his free time to hone his craft while exploring our backyard. It became evident early on that this was more than a job for Jeff; he learned to trade in this creative currency so deftly because it was his passion. How could I do anything but encourage him to explore his potential?
There is more to this than simply wishing a former employee well — like so many other folks in this community, Jeff is challenging the notion that young people must leave Sheridan to find new opportunities. As someone who spent more than a decade as a freelance artist, I have always found that opportunity exists wherever you create it for yourself.
I am proud of the artist Jeff has become, in part, because his ascent so closely mirrors the rise of our community as a place where you can find success in chasing your dreams. I believe that it is time that we consider one of the reasons why Sheridan County continues to grow is because the people here are not just dreamers or idealists; they are gamblers, they are hustlers and they are adventurers. More than enough reason not to take issue with goodbye.