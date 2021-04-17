Break out your dapper suits and fascinators and join us for the greatest two minutes in sports. Saturday, May 1, to experience America’s Race.
The event is presented by Welcome Market Hall from 3-7 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy southern style hors d’oeuvres, mint juleps, games, a silent auction and live broadcast of the 147th Kentucky Derby and live music by the Nate Champion Band.
Tickets can be purchased at downtownsheridan.org.
We are looking forward to the many fun events that happen in the heart of our community all summer.
Registration for the Sheridan Farmers Market and 3rd Thursday Street Festival is now open. Applications are available on our website or stop by our office for more information. There will be a great line up of entertainment and activities for all ages so come downtown.
To prepare for the season, DSA will hang flowers downtown May 16. We will transplant 1,000 plants and we would love to have you help.
We will meet at 7 a.m. Sunday on the lawn of the DSA office. We start the morning by planting all of the petunias in pots then we take them downtown to hang.
It’s a great opportunity to make our downtown look beautiful and give back to our lovely community. Please contact us at 307-672-8881 if you are interested in helping.