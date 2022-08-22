08-22-22 SENIORS column adriane duff.jpgweb.jpg
Adriane Duff sits with her Daschund, Carlin. Duff has survived multiple health care diagnoses due in large part to her encounters with Sheridan Memorial Hospital and shares her story.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Adriane Duff isn’t the type of person to sit down and just tell you about her life and her health care history. In her own humble way, she wants to “help others” and in telling her story, she hopes to offer encouragement.

“I don’t want this story to be about me,” she said right up front. “I’m hoping that by telling my story this way, I can help others by encouraging them.”

