Electricity is something we all use and take for granted daily, but 128 ago, it was not only novel, but making the news in exciting and dangerous ways.
In 1882, the first electricity in American homes was turned on — the same year that Sheridan was founded. Eleven short years later, this progressive western town also had electricity.
The first lightbulbs in Sheridan (powered by a threshing machine engine) came on at the newly-constructed Sheridan Inn when it opened in May 1893. However, the rest of town wanted lights, too. The Sheridan Electric Company was soon formed and by June, crews were installing light poles and wiring buildings. By mid-August, Sheridan’s electric light plant was finished and the town had electricity.
At first, the plant could only power 600 bulbs and a person had to apply to get one. Once obtained, homeowners had to decide on a plan. Lights came on in the evening, and $1.25 per month would power the bulbs until midnight, while $1.50 would power them all night.
By the time former Wyoming governor and U.S. Sen. John B. Kendrick built “Trail End,” his Sheridan mansion, city residents were not paying by the bulb anymore, and power was available 24 hours a day. While electricity had been used in town for 20 years, most homes still only had one or two lightbulbs. Finished in 1913, Trail End boasted more lightbulbs than most anywhere in town — nearly 250 of them.
Just because electricity had become common didn’t mean it was always safe. A February 1914 article from The Sheridan Enterprise details a story that could be called a comedy of errors if it hadn’t been so serious. The accident took place in the home of Sherman D. Canfield.
Sherman’s wife Florence had just sat down to open mail when she pulled the chain on her desk lamp. The article explains, “She had a terrific shock, which stunned her, and in falling to the floor the telephone was knocked down. It is believed that the electric light wire and the telephone wire came together under the desk.”
Sherman was summoned home, and when he turned on a light was also shocked. By this time, the house was so full of smoke from burned wire insulation, it was feared a fire would start and the fire department was called. When a fireman examined the wires, he too received a jolt. Eventually they determined that there was no fire, but both of Florence’s hands were severely burned, and one week later, her right index finger was dead and had to be amputated.
Today, there are electrical codes that have to be met so that accidents like this don’t occur. However, considering that some rural parts of the country didn’t have electricity until the 1950s, Sheridan really was on the cutting-edge of technology — even if it had to be used at one’s own risk.