Did you know that Nielson Heights was an early subdivision on the outskirts of town? In fact, it was touted as “the most desirable residence location in Sheridan.” If you don’t recognize the name, you’ll recognize the area: it’s the part of town that encompasses the Sheridan Junior High School and the Kendrick Mansion, almost all the way to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. This neighborhood has quite the history.
A.J. Nielson first arrived in Sheridan in 1883, and later filed for a 40-acre tract known as “Nielson Heights.” He donated some of this land for the Nielson Heights School, a two-story grade school built in 1896. In 1908 and 1910, sections were added on to create the 10 room Hill School. This building stood until 1976, when it was torn down to make room for the J.J. Early building, which sits behind our current Sheridan Junior High School.
Sen. John Kendrick bought a tract of land from Nielson in 1895, and in 1908 began building his home Trail End, known locally as the Kendrick Mansion. Other homes were soon built in this area as well.
Sheridan’s electric street cars once ran through this neighborhood. A short-lived system, the trolleys only operated between 1911 and 1926. The line that passed through Nielson Heights began downtown, went west up Lewis to the intersection of Lewis and Jackson streets. From there it turned north and went to Fort Mackenzie, now the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. The trolley arrived at the fort via a wooden trestle that crossed Deadman’s Draw, so named because by 1922, at least three men had chosen to end their lives in this area.
If you tried to walk to the Sheridan VA from the corner of Lewis and Jackson today, you’d run into a very large obstacle: Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Sheridan Memorial didn’t open in its current location until 1954. Previously, the town’s hospital had been located on Saberton Street, across from the present-day Sixth Street baseball fields.
West of the old trolley line are the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. This land was originally filed as a homestead in 1895, and sold to John D. and Annie Loucks two months later — yes, the same Loucks that originally plotted our town. The Loucks family sold the land to the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Association in 1906. Main events held there were horse racing and the county fair.
In 1919, the first plane to fly into Sheridan landed at an improvised airstrip south of the fairgrounds. In 1923, Army Air Service pilot Major Hubert Reilly Harmon flew into the fairgrounds — literally. He accidentally ran the front of his bi-plane into the fence during landing, and was grounded until a new propeller could be obtained. Harmon was grounded too, for flying the army-issued plane here in the first place. By the way, Harmon became Sen. Kendrick’s son-in-law when he married Kendrick’s daughter Rosa-Maye in 1927.
The next time you’re in this area of town, take a look around and try to envision how it must have been in its early days.