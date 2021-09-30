The Sheridan County airport wasn’t always where it is now. It was 102 years ago, in 1919, when the first landing field was established on land immediately south of the present-day Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
Then the county, the city and Sheridan Commercial Club, with less than $2,000, leased land for an airstrip. It wasn’t an official municipal airport but was used by aviation enthusiasts and barnstormers for a number of years.
Several years later, in 1928, the city, county, aviation supporters and Sen. John B. Kendrick managed to get the Veterans Bureau to release 160 acres of land at Fort Mackenzie. This land was leased to the city and county until 1931.
In 1931, the city and county arranged to buy a 160-acre site southwest of town where the present airport is today. The land was purchased from the Wyoming Securities Company. The county provided the equipment and some drainpipe and a 3,500-foot by 200-foot-wide dirt runway was constructed.
In the eyes of the U.S. Department of Commerce, even these efforts were not enough to raise its status from a “landing field” to an “airport.” Accordingly, the runway was graveled in record time and other improvements were made so that two interested companies, Wyoming Air Service (Casper) and Border Air Lines from Montana were enticed to provide airline passenger service to Sheridan. Sheridan’s first passenger service started April 13, 1931.
The first airport manager was Robert Garrett, a local flyer and aviation enthusiast. He made sure all kind of things were done to promote aviation in Sheridan, including airplane rides for 98 cents, flying demonstrations and exhibits of airplanes.
The county took over the airport from the city in August 1940, and in that year the county received help from the Works Progress Association and the Civil Aviation Authority for grading and paving a runway. The rest is history. During the next 81 years the Sheridan County Airport underwent extensive improvements. Today, improvements are still being made and the Sheridan County Airport is one of the finest airports in the state with a flourishing commercial air service, private air activity and commercial park.
Embedded in the history of airport development are numerous aviation tales. One is particularly interesting. Charles W. Popovich described it in his book “Sheridan Wyoming, Selected Historical Articles,” published in 1997.
Charles wrote about an early air enthusiast, Dr. George H. Buffum, who in 1919 was an osteopathic physician in Sheridan. He made house calls out in the country and figured the best way to get there was to fly.
Charles continued the story: So, Dr. Buffum bought a Jenny airplane for $2,500 — amounting to $39,451.30 in today’s dollars — and had it shipped in for another $600. He built a hangar near the present fairgrounds where he could complete assembly of his plane and use as a base for his flights.
His Sheridanite friend, Carl Giffin, helped assemble the plane and get every thing ready to fly, which took nearly a year. Giffin was a pilot in World War I.
He was to teach Buffum how to fly despite the fact that the plane reportedly could only hold one, the pilot. To this writer, that seems like the “Ultimate Ground School” for learning to fly.
A good instructor always tries out the plane first, and that’s what Giffin did. But he hit a fence, tore off the wings and wrecked the plane. Later the wind blew the hangar down.
After all that, Dr. Buffum probably switched his thinking to getting to house calls via automobile. He never did fly his plane.
History does not relate whether or not Dr. Buffum and Carl Giffin remained on speaking terms.