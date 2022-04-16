In 1976, Canadian composer Mort Garson released “Mother Earth’s Plantasia,” an album of music composed specifically for plants to listen to. Although the album’s original release was small and had limited commercial success, in the last decade it has cultivated a cult following.
The album features sequenced layers of Moog synthesizers that conjure images of a high-tech greenhouse from the year 2300. The music is whimsical, bright and brilliantly textured. But what effect does Plantasia have on its target audience?
To date, no formal research has been conducted on the album’s influence on plant health. However, studies conducted by China Agricultural University and Cairo University found that music does indeed have beneficial effects on the immune systems of several garden variety vegetables. Researchers observed the plants that received a continuous stream of music during their development had higher yields and suffered less from aphids and other pests. They even were able to identify plants that had a preference for slow, ambient or classical music over heavy metal and other more aggressive styles.
The consequences of environmental sound on an organism have far-reaching effects depending on its source. For humans, listening to birdsong, ocean waves or gentle rainstorms has been shown to regulate the nervous system, likely because it signaled to our ancestors that predators were not in the area. On the other hand, people who live in densely populated or industrial areas experience higher rates of insomnia, anxiety, hearing loss and other adverse health outcomes linked to noise pollution. A problem that disproportionately affects Black, Indigenous, people of color and low-income communities.
Animal behaviors that have evolved over millions of years have suddenly shifted in response to human-made noise introduced into their habitats. Take for instance, the pug-nosed tree frog, an inhabitant of Panama, Costa Rica and Colombia. This species uses a type of auditory camouflage to confuse would-be predators. When predators are near, every frog in the community will croak in unison. Researchers hypothesize this confuses predators and makes it more difficult for them to locate the individual frogs. However, in areas where this defense mechanism has been interrupted by the sound of passing airplanes, the frogs fall temporarily out of sync with each other, leading to higher rates of predation and population decline.
Like many factors contributing to the declining health of our planet, some campaigns around noise pollution focus on change in the short term, individual level (e.g. encouraging homeowners to use hand tools over lawn mowers and leaf blowers).
However, to truly address the issue, we must turn our attention and energy to the fundamentals of how we design, construct and interact with our environments. In the coming decades, how can we as a species be more intentional about our audible contributions? In the spaces we inhabit, are we composing music or are we simply making noise?