As I walked with Addie through the woods near our cabin, the swaying motion of the tall evergreens overhead mesmerized me. Looming at least 20 feet into the sky, they caught the slightest breezes, leaning to and fro, as if breathing in sync with one another. I stopped, looked up, watched and listened awhile. I embraced the moment fully, inhaled deeply, took a long calming exhale and moved on.
Breathing moves air into and out of the lungs, enabling aeration of one’s internal environment, usually meant to flush out carbon dioxide while bringing in oxygen. More critical to survival than water, food or sleep, oxygen fuels and prepares the body for performing daily activities. Breath=life.
Moment by moment, it is there, connecting events from life’s beginning to end, from birth to death. Breathing is nearly automatic for most people.
Behind the scenes, several stabilizing mechanisms keep physiological aspects in order; everything functions normally, so there is no need to think about it. In addition, breathing can enable specific emotional expressions like laughter, assist with reflexes for coughing, sneezing or yawning. Similarly, breathing helps create panting, a thermo-regulator for our four-legged pals.
“Have you ever noticed how the breath changes with our moods — short and shallow when we’re tense or angry, faster when we’re excited, slow and full when we’re happy, and almost disappearing when we’re afraid? … It can be used as a tool, like an anchor, to bring stability to the body and mind when we deliberately choose to become aware of it,” said Karen Ryder of the Mindfuless-based Stress Reduction Clinic in Massachusetts.
Making a significant difference in personal health and wellbeing by befriending the breath is definitely possible. Get more in touch with it, simply increasing awareness by taking a few quiet moments each day to pay attention to the fluctuations of breath length.
Observe it gently flowing in and out of the lungs, expanding and releasing the rib cage and diaphragm. Ultimately, practicing breath awareness to increase understanding its ebbs and tides can help decrease tension, fatigue and anxiety.
Let me share two of my favorite breath practices that easily fit into the day:
1. Basic alternate breathing consists of bringing a full breath into one area of the torso, releasing it fully, alternating the first complete breath with another in a different area of the trunk. (Repeat several times.)
2. Three-part breathing uses the entire torso in layers. Repeat several times in any order.
Sitting or lying comfortably:
• Lower belly (abdominal): Place hands on lower belly, feeling inhales and exhales;
• Mid-trunk (diaphragmatic): Place hands on sides of floating ribs, inhaling to expand, exhaling to release;
• Upper chest (thoracic): Place open hands on upper chest, index fingers resting on collarbones; expanding on inhales, releasing on exhales.
Practicing these techniques helps increase breath awareness and can reduce stress.
Enjoy the journey to a calmer mind and body, moment by precious breath-filled moment.