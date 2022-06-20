What are you doing to enjoy these wonderful sunny days in Wyoming? The hills look like golf greens and the wildflowers are absolutely beautiful.
Whether you are a hiker, biker, walker or like to take car rides, get out and enjoy our beautiful backyard. As the days are now longer, we all seem to find more and more to occupy our time. In reading the spring/summer Destination Sheridan magazine, it’s loaded with things to do — one can never be bored. We are very fortunate there are many activities available for free or at minimal cost.
AARP Wyoming is offering a free movie screening of “Dear Sirs,” a documentary telling the story of a World War II American Prisoner of War through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker.
The film will be shown at 6:45 p.m. July 27 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. There will be a question and answer session with the filmmakers after the movie. AARP will provide free popcorn and a small drink to all who attend. Walk-ins are welcome, but an RSVP guarantees a faster entry. Register ahead of the event at aarp.cventevents.com/sheridan.
Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather Silvio’s story despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after Silvio’s death Mark found an archive of old photos, letters and documents detailing Silvio’s journey as a prisoner of war in World War II. The discovery inspired Mark to bike more than 500 miles across Europe, following the original prisoner of war transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him. Join us for this fun and educational event.
I find people are often surprised at the many opportunities we have in our gem community. Several seniors I’ve talked to say they cannot afford to travel with the current gasoline prices. Because we have so many community events, we don’t have to go far to enjoy ourselves.
AARP has three levels of community models, and our AARP Sheridan Community Action Team was recently named a Sustained Community. What this means is that we are an entirely volunteer led team and supported by AARP Wyoming. This is AARP’s highest community model, and we are very proud through the last two years we achieved this level.
We continued to serve the community by supporting veterans, caregivers, fraud prevention and fun with purpose by hosting fun local events. All events are planned, led and implemented by volunteers and local partners. Sheridan’s Community Action Team so enjoys partnering with local organizations and volunteers to bring events to our community.
One partnership we have with the YMCA allows use of a commercial shredder provided by AARP and housed at the YMCA. This shredder is free for your use. Ask at the front desk and they will show you where the shredder is located. In between our shred events, you are able to use this shredder at no cost. In April at our shred event, we took in more than 1,200 pounds of shredding.
Enjoy our beautiful Sheridan. Music, arts, museums, the Bighorn Mountains, galleries and our wonderful downtown. Stay active, stay healthy.