The other day I was getting a pedicure. While there, I observed a couple of ladies and it was evident they had not seen each other in well over a year since COVID began. They were visiting with each other about friends, family, neighbors, etc. They were even kind enough to ask the business owner how he fared during the lockdown.
It has been an interesting year. Many of us isolated and locked ourselves away. We didn’t make phone calls, visit with the neighbor over the fence or even travel. We adapted to ordering food to be picked up, groceries to be put in our cars, put off doctor visits and pretty much stayed isolated in our homes waiting for the word that we would be safe.
After a few months, it looked like isolation would never end. And even now people are still cautious about venturing out. Different places have different rules. I’ll admit I get confused knowing what the rules are for that day.
The sad thing about all of this is we were not prepared to be isolated. We should have had plans to write letters, make phone calls or figure something that keeps our minds engaged. Instead, we have become victims.
How is that you may ask? We locked ourselves up, watched TV, ate food, avoided conversations or anything that challenged us intellectually. I noticed on a temporary job I had that people wanted someone to talk to. While I had a set number of questions to ask, there was always that question: Did I feel safe knocking on doors? Is everyone wearing masks? Does anyone I know have the virus?
Now I did notice that after the lockdown initially was put in place, spam calls were on hold. It took about two months for the con artists to realize they could work from home. And now it is worse than it has ever been. During my temporary job, I was given a phone and it seemed every day at 8 a.m. I got the “extended car warranty” scam call. My emails have tripled with offers from relatives I have never had offering me millions of inheritance, Amazon saying my card was denied and they can’t ship something I did not order, banks saying they have inaccurate information, etc. Even text messages became unsafe as they came from unknown sources and had links that asked for personal information.
I actually got a call from someone in a neighboring town asking why an order was not shipping from Amazon. I informed them that it was a con artist using a similar phone prefix that ended up being my phone number only wanting to get their personal information. I also told her she should never return a call to an unknown number as there has been instances of charges made to their cellphone bill. Sure enough, 10 minutes later, I got that call from Amazon asking for credit card information for a purchase I did not make.
I know many of you are not sure what you can do. I encourage you to engage socially with the community in a way you feel safe. Ideas can be:
• Pick up the phone and call a friend or family member.
• Meet up for lunch even if it’s in the park or your back yard.
• Visit with the library about a book club.
• Start a conversation with a neighbor.
• Attend an exercise class or walk.
• Be a good listener.
• Surprise someone with a batch of homemade cookies.
• Chat with strangers.
• Sign up for a class on something you want to learn (college or online).
• Recognize when you need help and ask for it.
• Attend Bible study.
Last year I walked about 2,043 miles and met all kinds of people on my journey around Sheridan. This year I have decided to listen to various kinds of music on a daily basis. AARP has hosted some online concerts for anyone to attend. Music helps our brains stay healthy. And when our brains are healthy, we are less likely to be scammed out of our money.
AARP has a wealth of information on its website — www.aarp.org. You can learn information about care giving, brain health (games, music, etc.), Medicare, COVID-19 and many other topics, including my favorite topic — Fraud Watch Network, www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork. The website has videos of what to watch for regarding fraud. Information on AARP’s website is available to everyone. You do not need to be a senior or a member of AARP.