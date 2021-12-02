“What if we listed our house on Airbnb and lived in our truck camper whenever it rents?” The question came from my husband a little over a year ago.
I thought about it for a minute and replied, “Sure, fine by me.”
Our family budget might seem quite odd to other people. On one hand, we buy very nice things like new snowmobiles and fancy mountain bikes. On the other hand, we spent less than $10 on our wedding and we own a 2004 diesel truck that is worth less than either of the snowmobiles it tows.
You know those people who eat a whole bunch of sweets and still stay skinny because they also train for ultramarathons? That’s sort of our approach to finances. While we have some ridiculous expenditures in our lives, we do our best to balance it out by saving (and making) money in some very unconventional ways. The following are a few of the choices we’ve made and how they’ve played out.*
It’ll dry, eventually. After moving into our first house we didn’t have much money left to purchase appliances (and by “not much money,” I mean that we had absolutely no money). A washing machine seemed important, but we decided to forgo a dryer and just hang dry our clothes. Nearly 10 years later, the dryer still hasn’t felt important enough to spend our hard-earned dollars to buy one.
Instead, we dry our clothes by hanging them on racks or by laying them on our concrete floors with radiant floor heat (which can dry our often frozen snowmobile clothes overnight and has the added benefit of a not-so-faint smell of two-stroke to greet you the next morning). Occasionally we don’t plan very well and we end up leaving for a trip with socks strung around the car to finish their drying phase. An unexpected benefit has been that all of our clothes last way longer by skipping the wear and tear of the dryer — thereby saving a few more dollars.
Meal planning: Tacos. For about two years when we both had very meager salaries, we ate tacos for every meal. I’m not kidding when I say every single meal cooked in our kitchen was tacos prepared on soft corn tortillas. There were a few variations such as breakfast tacos, veggie tacos and meat tacos, but always tacos. Along with spending less on groceries, we also benefited from never having to ask, “What do you want for dinner?” Instead the question was simply, “Do you want two or three tacos tonight?”
The gift that stopped giving. We don’t give gifts. Like not even the classic, “I know we said we weren’t doing gifts, but I just had to get you something” gift. When my husband and I first started dating we bought gifts for birthdays and holidays for the first year. Then we both took the “5 Love Languages’’ survey and discovered gift giving was at the bottom of the list for both of us. So naturally, we just agreed to never give another gift. And for the past 12 years, we haven’t.
Timeless fashion. When I used to work for NOLS I would wear one outfit for 30 days. That extreme doesn’t quite work in regular life as I don’t care to wear a business suit to the gym, but you really can function with far fewer clothes than most people have in their closet. A friend of mine does a really inspiring thing where she picks a dress and wears it every day in October. This has two added benefits to her world. First of all, she doesn’t waste any time picking out clothes for the month. Second, it’s a good reminder that no one is actually paying attention to what you’re wearing. I’ve expanded the strategy to five outfits, but lasting all 12 months of the year.
Make money as recklessly as you spend money. We really did list our house on Airbnb for close to a year and stayed in our truck camper when the house was rented. When winter came, something magical happened. Every weekend we were away snowmobiling, Airbnb guests paid to stay in our house. Suddenly the gasoline, cheap motel and dinner costs were completely offset by some strangers staying at our house. It felt sort of like winning the lottery.
Once snowmobile season ended, we didn’t really feel like staying in the truck camper every weekend. So instead, we rotated guest rooms between a few friends and neighbors. If you’ve never spent the night at a friend’s house in your own town, I really can’t recommend it highly enough. You get all the fun of a childhood sleepover like ordering pizza and watching a movie, but you can also drink beer, go to bed whenever you want and leave the next morning without any drama. Adult sleepovers should get more credit.
And there you have it — five unconventional strategies for managing your money. You may have noticed a subtle theme in the silver linings that came from each “sacrifice.” Not having a dryer saves us money because our clothes don’t wear out. Simplifying meal planning and wardrobes saves money and mental energy. Renting our house on Airbnb has afforded us several great experiences of travel and even right next door.
If I had to pick one guiding financial principle to our financial management strategy, it would be “spend money on experiences, not things.” Granted, sometimes you have to buy really big and expensive things to have those experiences, but you get the idea.
*Disclaimer: These bank account stunts are being performed by experts and not endorsed by any financial manager anywhere. They should not be attempted by novices. You might get sick of tacos and your neighbors may not want you to stay at their house every weekend.