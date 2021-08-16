Nourishing the body and the soul is fundamental to living a healthy and balanced life. This is something that we should practice every day and is essential in keeping ourselves healthy.
What makes your soul happy? Music, dancing, exercise, reading, prayer, special hobbies and grandchildren are a few of the things that some of us enjoy or love. The list is never-ending. Some people have limited time and resources to do the things they enjoy; caregivers often fall into this category.
After visiting with several caregiver friends and asking them the same question, “As a caregiver, what feeds your soul?” I got my answer. I’ve always been amazed at what caregivers have in common even though they come from such varied backgrounds. Here is what they had to say: working in my garden.
When I’m by myself, I get lost in my garden and taking in the beauty of the other gardens around me, visiting with other gardeners and making new friends. Another gardener responded: working with my hands, feeling the earth and soil and being with nature. Working my needlepoint when it’s too hot to work the garden helps me forget my caregiver woes, said another.
Another caregiver who cares for her almost 101-year-old father said: working in my garden, from preparing the soil and planting and tending to the young plants harvesting, washing and preparing the vegetables to enjoying the healthy meals I prepare. This caregiver also cares for herself by means of meditation and yoga every day without fail. This truly shows she knows how important it is to care for herself every day. This truly shows how important it is to care for yourself to be a better caregiver.
Caregivers have rights. You have the right to take care of yourself, put your feet up, take a break, go out with a friend or whatever feeds your weary soul. This is not selfish. Taking care of your needs helps you take better care of your loved ones needs. The caregivers I visited with range in age from 70s to late 80s. It’s absolutely delightful to watch and listen to them talk about their gardens.
One caregiver’s spouse is at the garden with her every day, and he is so happy and grateful that he is able to get so much enjoyment out of the garden. He can’t garden, but he is there supporting her and visiting with all the other gardeners. This time spent in the garden is nourishing the caregiver and the loved one.
My husband and I garden at Sagebrush Community Garden, so we have the opportunity to visit with many gardeners. What makes a garden peaceful? Creating a calm garden space with fragrant plants like rosemary, thyme and mint and adding other plants like lavender and jasmine will make your garden even more relaxing.
Studies show that gardening can give you peace of mind, so it’s really no surprise that these busy and overloaded caregivers find such joy in being in their garden. If you talk to a gardener, you will realize that many of them have that positive attitude and good disposition in life. One lovely gardener in her 80s will tell you stories of her growing up and how grateful she is to be able to be part of a garden community. She is not only getting mental health but physical activity and socialization as well.
AARP has sponsored two plots in the community garden — we are so grateful for this. Caregivers need a place to go to nourish their souls, and AARP has helped provide such a place.