On a shoestring is a fascinating old idiom portraying hard times in the early 20th century. Poor immigrants to our country could trade their shoestrings for much needed items. While most of us have never experienced such a severe budgetary crisis as that, we all know what a budget is.
We can apply those thrifty experiences to raising our own food.
In the 16 years we have had a school garden, our goals have been to teach students to successfully raise crops and to be as thrifty as they possibly can.
We do this by bartering and using many free and recycled items.
Through trial and error — and gardening is truly that — we have discovered some handy ways that keep us within our budget. Here are some tried and true ideas.
Bartering
Find a network of gardeners and trade. We grow most of our plants for our one-quarter-acre garden from seeds. We take our extra plants and trade for other items we need. We love to share plants and ideas all summer.
Our students have learned so much from local gardening buddies over the years. Gardening is one activity that spans the generations. We love to see our seniors working side by side with our young ones. We remember them by sharing fresh treats when harvesting. Many days, we discover “over the fence” treasures and plants that are donated to the cause, all keep our shoestring budget in place.
We are blessed with great organizations within our county with which to network. Our Sheridan County Master Gardener group has many members ready and willing to help. Better yet, take the online courses yourself. Contact the University of Wyoming Extension office at Sheridan College.
Rooted in Wyoming focuses on education and has been instrumental in starting gardens at our county schools. They have a wonderful website. One of my favorites is the Facebook group that includes more than 800 members called Sheridan Gardeners. Lots of great ideas and gardening supplies can be found there. Watch for plant and supply sales at our local merchants after the season is over.
Many things are affordable at that time and can be stored until needed again. Get to know your gardening neighbors.
Recycling
Using recycled items has saved us hundreds of dollars over the years. It takes a bit of time to prepare them, but the savings are worth it. Our students know garden season is upon us when they help collect and make them.
Plastic gallon-sized milk jugs are trimmed and used for hot caps over young plants.
1. Wash them out with soapy water — stinky consequence if skipped.
2. Keep cap off.
3. Cut the bottom fourth off. There is a guideline toward the bottom.
4. Cover over young plant in garden
5. Berm up soil to about one third around jug to stabilize it.
6. Gently water through the spout as needed.
7. Removal on a cloudy day with little wind is best after soil has warmed. We can plant up to two weeks early using these easily acquired mini-greenhouses. Save the jug bottoms for trays that can be used many ways.
Waxed paper milk cartons make great pots. Schools go through hundreds a day at lunch time. Most would be happy to recycle some out of their trash. We have discovered that we prefer these over plastic pots. They hold their shape and can be easily peeled off plants going in the soil. Smaller ones work great for most seeds.
1. Wash them out with soapy water — see jug consequence.
2. Let them dry for a day before prepping.
3. Open carton completely up.
4. Trim off ragged edges.
5. Carefully poke holes in carton bottom.
6. Fill with potting soil. Half gallon and gallon size cartons can be cut to desired height and used.
Plastic laundry jugs are super sturdy watering cans. Storebought cans just do not last with our heavy use. Save a few during the year.
1. Rinse them well.
2. Take the lid off.
3. Cut around lid area and most of jug top. These usually last the whole season and are then recycled. We set big buckets of water throughout the garden and water with the smaller jugs. Less mud for our hard-working janitors.
Lumber scraps can be turned into tomato stakes, cucumber trellises, gourd teepees and plant signs. It takes someone versed in power tools — not me — but networking with one who loves fresh produce can be the start of a great friendship. Most of those creative souls have a pile of scrap wood that is waiting to be used.
These are just a few of our perennial favorite “shoestring ideas.” Gardening does not have to be an expensive endeavor. Trading with other gardeners and using recycled items will really help with the budget. If you would like some pictures of our ideas, feel free to text. Good luck with your gardens this year.