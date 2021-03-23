I remember my father telling me he listens to classical music while he runs. He takes long jogs along the countryside of southern Colorado, weaving through corn crops on dirt field roads, sometimes with dogs in tow, sometimes alone in the early hours of a brisk Colorado morning.
Similarly, he plays classical music on roadtrips, whether to the next town over or traveling around the country.
He always said playing classical music — which is an acquired taste — allows his mind to wander and live as if he were in a movie, with the classical music serving as his movie score.
I was reminded of that story last week when I tuned into an old favorite, Henry Mancini, to help me focus at work. While Mancini actually wrote scores for movies — like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” with his famous “Moon River,” my absolute favorite song of his — he brings a twist to classical music that creates a backdrop for a mind to meander into believing that their world is a movie scene.
It’s a fun way to look at life, as if you’re the star of your own autobiographical film or maybe a supporting actor on another’s life journey. Whatever your mind creates, go with it and let it wander from the tough realities of our current world.
Some composers to get you started, especially if you don’t want to jump right into Bach:
Henry Mancini
In addition to recognizable tunes like “The Pink Panther Theme” and “Moon River,” he created fun tunes like “Baby Elephant Walk” and slow ones like “Days of Wine and Roses” and “Moonlight Serenade.”
Mancini, an American composer, was born April 16, 1924 and died June 14, 1994.
Alan Silvestri
The next few will feature well-known composers like Alan Silvestri. He’s an American composer born March 26, 1950, who turns 71 Friday and continues to produce well-known pieces for movies.
His greatest works include “Back to the Future,” “Forrest Gump,” “The Polar Express” and Marvel Cinematic Universe films — “Avengers: Endgame” and “Infinity War,” especially.
My recent favorite of his is the “Father of the Bride” movie score, especially “The Way You Look Tonight - Reprise.”
John Williams
Likely the most famous movie composer, John Williams created classics like “Jurassic Park,” “Star Wars,” “Superman,” “Jaws,” “Hook,” “E.T.,” “Harry Potter,” “Schindler’s List” and “Indiana Jones,” to name a few. Oh, and “The Post,” a journalist favorite film about The Washington Post reporters uncovering decades of government cover-ups directed by Steven Spielberg.
Williams is an American composer born Feb. 8, 1932, and continues making music at the age of 89, putting out his most recent score, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” in 2019.
You won’t need much imagination creating your own movie for these ones, as they’re some of the most recognizable scores of our time.
George Winston
Merging into the nearly-classic, George Winston has great piano tunes that keep a contemporary pace.
Winston is an American pianist born Dec. 26, 1949. He played at Whitney Center for the Arts a couple years ago. I suggest his winter album, but you should definitely check out his “Montana: A Love Story” album, which pays homage to his time living in Miles City, and his harmonica solos.
For those needing study music or some creative time to let your mind wander, these men help forge a musical path of well-composed tunes. Enjoy!