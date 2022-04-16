The conversation started like this: “I need to replace the dirt in my flowerbeds. My flowers aren’t doing well. That dirt’s been there for 80 years.”
At the time, I was finishing my master gardener class through the University of Wyoming’s Outreach Program. Now, I’m not an expert and I certainly don’t know everything there is to know about gardening. But at that point, I was the resident expert in gardening in my mother-in-law’s eyes. It quickly dawned on me I was also about to become the resident expert in excavation as I would be the one nominated to replace her dirt.
Now this dear woman and I have lived in rural, agricultural rich areas all our lives. In the great state of Wyoming, where cattle outnumber people approximately three to one, we are surrounded by alfalfa, grass hay, wheat, corn and countless other crops; yet you’d be hard pressed to find a farmer or rancher who ever replaced the soil in their fields because it was 80 years old.
As I stated previously, I was just finishing up my master gardener class at the time and we had just covered the chapter on soils. What we needed to do was amend the soil, not replace it. Now we just needed to figure out what amendments we needed. The most important thing in gardening is to know your soil. Yes I said “soil,” not dirt. Soil is what grows things, dirt is what your kids, dogs and husband drag into the house.
We needed to figure out the pH level. Soil pH is the measure of the alkalinity or acidity of the soil. Wyoming is notorious for having alkaline soils. A pH of 7 means the soil has a balance of both. If soil pH is higher than 7 it means the soil has a higher alkalinity content. The higher the number the more alkaline the soil. If soil pH is below 7 it means the soil has higher acidity levels. Acidity is measured in the opposite direction, meaning, the lower the pH number the more acidity the soil has. Think of it as a game of tug-of-war. Ideally, you don’t want one overpowering the other. Most plants thrive when the soil has a pH between 6.0 and 8.0. For you tug-of-war enthusiasts, 6.0 and 8.0 are the lines on either side of the center point.
There are a variety of ways to test your soil pH. There are DIY kits and devices available from your local nursery or hardware store. There are also labs that will do soil testing but they are, understandably, more expensive. Lab testing can run between $60 and $80. The advantage is a more comprehensive analysis of your soils.
Once you’ve determined what’s best for you and your gardening budget, there are a few tricks to gathering your sample. Using a small garden trowel, we removed about 4 inches of topsoil. Next, we loosened the soil below and used that for our test. This is the zone that most plant roots gather nutrients from. We took samples from a few different areas in the yard. We were careful to keep track of the areas we had taken the samples from, “south side flower bed,” for example.
It was amazing to see the different PH levels on samples taken in a relatively small space. The soil taken from one flower bed near a large pine tree had a completely different pH than the flower bed just around the corner.
Our next step was to figure out the best amendments to use. Wyoming soils also are commonly low in organic matter. After a little research, we found adding organic matter such as grass clippings and coffee grounds provided both the organic matter and the nutrients we needed. Words cannot describe my excitement to find coffee grounds were one of the amendments recommended. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather drink coffee than shovel a ton of soil any day.
You can access a wealth of information online through the University of Wyoming Extension’s Barnyards and Backyards program at uwyo.edu/barnbackyard. If you’re interested in finding out more about the Master Gardener Program see uwyo.edu/mastergardener.