Coined around 2013, the term glymphatic system describes the part of our immune system that clears waste from our central nervous system, i.e., our brain and our attached nerve highways.
This inner garbage removal system works mostly at night while we sleep. As we learn more about this system, it is apparent adequate sleep is crucial to allow enough time to eliminate neurotoxic waste products adequately. Exercise also enhances glymphatic function. Along with adequate sleep and exercise, nutrition plays a critical role.
Our diets play a vital role in supporting our short- and long-term cognitive health. A low-fat, fiber rich plant-based diet is a key to all kinds of long-term positive health outcomes. Below are seven specific foods and nutrients, provided by The Brassica Health Team, that can have a big impact on brain health. These are foods that contain bioactive ingredients that meet the unique nutrient needs of our brains and support our brains’ intrinsic detoxification mechanisms:
1. Broccoli, broccoli seeds and broccoli sprouts are rich sources of sulforaphane precursors. Sulforaphane can cross the blood-brain barrier and provide many neuroprotective and cognitive benefits. It helps support detoxification mechanisms, leading to the binding, neutralization and elimination of environmental and cellular toxins within the brain. In this way, sulforaphane helps our brains to function optimally and to efficiently protect against and neutralize toxins so they may be eliminated from the brain via the glymphatic system while we are sleeping.
In addition, sulforaphane has been demonstrated to promote neurogenesis, the process of generating new brain cells and to activate antioxidant protection responses against oxidative and neuroinflammatory stress.
2. Leafy green vegetables such as mustard greens, kale and spinach, all of which are rich in vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals such as the brain protective carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin.
3. Fatty fish including salmon, sardines and mackerel that are rich in the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. DHA and EPA support brain health, mood and cognition through multiple mechanisms, including modulation of glymphatic activity.
4. Berries, especially wild blueberries and strawberries. Their phenolic compounds have been demonstrated to positively affect multiple components of brain health and cognition.
5. Choline. Good sources of the brain essential micronutrient choline including eggs (choline is in the yolk, so you need to eat that, too), wheat germ, scallops, shrimp, Brussels sprouts and broccoli. Choline is necessary to produce the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which plays an important role in brain structure and function, learning and memory.
6. Tea and coffee. While many people are familiar with the cognitive benefits of the phytochemicals in green and black tea and coffee, many don’t realize that caffeine itself is also neuroprotective.
7. Polyphenol-rich nuts, including almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts. Regular consumption of these types of nuts has been associated with reductions in age-related cognitive decline.