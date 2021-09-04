Grilling is a summer tradition we all love. Unfortunately, there are some unhealthy chemicals that can form when grilling. Understanding how grilling can form cancer-causing substances can help you avoid this negative aspect and grill for the health of it.
Grilling or barbecuing meat at high temperatures changes some of the protein structure into what is called heterocyclic amines (HCAs), and some proteins and sugars can form into advanced glycation end products (AGEs). Fat drippings can drip onto the surface or fire, causing smoke and flame that contains polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and these can then cling to the surface of the meat, creating that blackened, smoky flavor we all love.
Too bad it doesn’t love us back.
The compounds HCAs, AGEs, and PAHs are known “mutagens,” which damage DNA and increase risk for developing cancer, along with other diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The hotter and longer you grill or barbecue meat, the more these substances form. To avoid this and still love what you grill, try the following tips.
• Marinate: Not only does marinating meat add flavor, it also protects against carcinogenic compounds. Studies suggest that marinating your meat before grilling can decrease the formation of HCAs. Scientists theorize that the antioxidants in these marinades block HCAs from forming. Acid-containing marinades (e.g., those containing vinegar or lemon/lime juice) are best to reduce formation of HCAs. A common marinade ingredient, herbs and spices have been shown to reduce formation of HCAs when meats are grilled. Mint, onion, turmeric, garlic, rosemary, ginger, thyme and red chili pepper are all great choices. These herbs can be used in marinades, mixed into ground meats or used as a dry rub. It is also important to note that traditional barbecue sauces, which tend to have a high sugar content, can increase formation of HCAs. If using these sauces, choosing to add after the food is cooked would be a healthier choice
• Pre-cook: The amount of time your meat contacts the grill makes a difference. If you are grilling larger cuts, you can reduce the time your meat is exposed to the flames by partially cooking it in a microwave, oven or stove first. Immediately place the partially cooked meat on the preheated grill. This helps keep your meat safe from bacteria and other food pathogens that can cause illness.
• Lean cuts: Trimming the fat and skin off your meat can reduce flare-ups and charring. Cook your meat in the center of the grill and make sure to flip frequently. Try quicker-cooking proteins like fish or shrimp, or cut your meats into smaller pieces to reduce cooking time (meat and vegetable kebabs are a great solution). Rotate meat frequently to allow the center to fully cook without overheating the surface. Blackened or charred areas of meat can be removed to reduce exposure to HCAs, AGEs and PAHs.
• Mix it up: Grilling vegetables and fruits produces no HCAs and plant-based foods are actually associated with lower cancer risk. Fruits and vegetables have been shown to inhibit activity of HCAs and reduce DNA damage caused by these compounds, and support the body’s natural detoxification system to remove HCAs and PAHs. Fortunately, antioxidant rich produce can also be delicious when grilled. Try zucchini, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, apples, peaches, pineapple or even watermelon for a unique addition to your meal.