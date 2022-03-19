The last day of the last week of the four-week, 20-day Legislative session ended late March 11. It was a grueling, exhausting week. I’m glad it’s over and happy to return back home to normal life.
The law requires that every 10 years, after the census, the Wyoming Legislature rebalance the number of people in each legislative district to as near-equal as possible.
This all has to be done within 5% of the ideal population, a U.S. Supreme Court mandate that is difficult to fulfill. There are so many different variables. One important one is preventing split ballots. This happens when two (or more) representatives or senators represent voters in the same precinct.
Similarly, for ease of election administration, you don’t want to cross boundaries with legislative districts, such as city and county lines, school districts, hospital districts, irrigation districts and so forth. If you’re not careful, you can create all sorts of administration headaches for the county clerks.
All this, while trying to preserve what the court calls “communities of interest.”
Earlier last week, the House and the Senate passed drastically different versions of redistricting. The Senate’s version called for keeping the Legislature at 60 representatives and 30 senators.
The House approved expansion of the Legislature to 62 representatives and 31 senators, and it was out of deviation in only one county: Sheridan. The House made this one exception to the “no deviation in excess of 5%” guideline in order to retain Sheridan County School District 3 within Sheridan County. Otherwise, the good folks of Arvada-Clearmont would be looped into a Campbell County House and Senate district.
The concern is, if that happened, our friends in eastern Sheridan County might be completely overlooked. Their “community of interest” clearly lies with the communities of Buffalo and Sheridan, not Gillette.
The heart of the problem was simple mathematics: Dayton and Ranchester had grown over the last decade by about 1,000 people, while Johnson County had lost population. That created a big imbalance between the populations of our four local House districts which are “nested” within our two Senate districts. Only six states require nesting. Wyoming does not, but historically that has been the practice — until now.
Once we abandoned nesting, redistributing the population was made easier. Senate district boundaries could be drawn independent of the preferences of the House members. Sen. Bo Biteman’s Senate district is, roughly speaking, the western half of Sheridan County, and mine the eastern half and all of Johnson County.
The House readily passed the plan. But it was doubtful whether there were enough Senate votes to pass it.
Our margin was one or two votes, in question up to the end. And one definite “aye” vote was out of the country and out of contact. All absences count as a “no” vote.
Many senators, including me, disliked the expansion of the Legislature, but our House colleagues were adamant on a 62/31 plan. To get the job done, I voted “aye” and the plan squeaked through the Senate to last minute approval.
Concern remains among some that a federal lawsuit may be filed over the fact that Sheridan County is out of the 5% guideline for the sake of maintaining Arvada-Clearmont within Sheridan and Johnson counties.
If so, I look forward to proving to the court just how sensible it is to do so. I am happy that I will continue to represent these folks.
The Legislature fulfilled its constitutional duty, and before midnight of the last day of the last week of the only legislative session of the year, we presented the governor with a redistricting plan.
Senator Dave Kinskey proudly serves Johnson and Sheridan counties. He can be reached at Dave.Kinskey@wyoleg.gov.