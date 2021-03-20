One of the most important events in Sheridan’s development happened when Henry Held dug a ditch. Why? Because it provided the first ever means to divert water from Big Goose Creek to the Town of Sheridan, other than by buckets and barrels.
Henry Held was a German immigrant. Born in 1852, he came to the United States as a youngster of 14 in 1865. After a short stay with an uncle, Henry enlisted in the United States Army. The story is that he asked his interpreter to lie about his age. He served until 1868 when he was discharged at Fort Morgan, Colorado.
Henry then went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a blacksmith. He was present when the golden spike, which joined the Union Pacific Railroad with its sister branch from the Pacific, was driven at Promontory Point, Utah in 1869. He continued his trade as a blacksmith with the railroad at the Union Pacific camp of Camp Carlin, Wyoming, which is now Cheyenne. While there, he married Nettie Hall in 1878, and they had a daughter, named Virgie.
In the spring of 1882, Henry left his wife and daughter at Camp Carlin and headed for Montana to look for a future home. He got no further than where Sheridan is now and decided that was the place to settle down and help establish a town. He notified his wife to join him, and she set out with a wagonload of household goods, blacksmith supplies and a young daughter. Eighteen days later, they arrived.
Henry took a preemption homestead consisting of 160 acres which lay adjoining and west of present-day Linden Avenue. Eventually he would acquire over 800 acres of land lying up the Big Goose Creek Valley.
It didn’t take Henry long to swing into action. He quickly established his blacksmith shop, and reputedly it was the only one between Cheyenne, Wyoming and Miles City, Montana at that time. The building that housed his blacksmith business, and a log cabin residence were the first two structures in the area, aside from the first cabin built by Mandel. When the streets of Sheridan were laid out, Henry moved his business and his residence to the new town site. They were located on corners opposite of each other on the corners of Main Street and Works Street. The residence still stands and houses the Healy Law Offices.
To support his agricultural endeavors, Henry dug two ditches. He filed the “Flume Ditch” with the State Board of Control on October 12, 1882. A few weeks later, on November 1, 1882, he filed the “N. B. Held Ditch" which gave him priority number nine water rights from Big Goose Creek to irrigate 150 acres. This was the ditch which became so important to Sheridan.
Actual construction of the ditch didn’t begin until May of 1883, but by July Henry had water running through it. The ditch, which was two miles long, was finally finished in the spring of 1885. It measured one-and-one-quarter feet deep and was six feet wide at the bottom and seven feet wide at the top. The ditch began on the south bank of Big Goose Creek, near the end of present-day Leopard Street, and meandered eastward below the bluffs in the present-day Linden Street area. The ditch ended about where the Sheridan County Courthouse now stands, probably where Main Street and Burkitt now intersect.
Soon after he finished the ditch, Henry sold 5/6 of it to the City of Sheridan on August 18, 1885. The agreement stipulated that the Town of Sheridan would provide Henry one foot of water for his personal use for 99 years. One year later, Henry sold the remaining 1/6 interest to J. D. Thurmond who in turn sold a portion of it to C. B. Perkins. Both Thurmond and Perkins sold their interest in the ditch to the town in 1896 so that the Town of Sheridan owned the ditch and associated water rights exclusively. The ditch was now known as the Sheridan Town Ditch.
In the beginning, the water from the Sheridan Town Ditch was diverted to lateral ditches which ran along all streets . The water was used for domestic and fire purposes and to water gardens, lawns and trees. Heretofore, water was provided by water wagons and four town wells — the last of which was completed in 1890.
In 1893, the town changed the point of diversion from Big Goose Creek and laid a cast iron pipe — part ten-inch, part eight-inch — in preparation for the installation of a system of water mains and water works for the Town of Sheridan. The introduction to the 1894 City Directory stated that: “Work will be commenced in the latter part of July or not later than the first of August on a $75,000 system of water works which will be complete in every detail.” Incidentally, $75,000 in 1894 would amount to over $2.2 million in today’s dollars. It was a big deal.
So that was the beginning of the water system we enjoy today in Sheridan. Over time, as the population grew and demand for water increased, the points of diversion would be incrementally moved further up Big Goose Creek until the present location in Big Goose Canyon was reached. And, of course, along with that, new pipelines, reservoirs and water treatment plants were constructed over the last 126 years in a variety of projects.
And we have to thank Henry Held for giving us a start.