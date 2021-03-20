Today

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.