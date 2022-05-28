Recently I opened my property tax bills and got quite a shock. I am growing accustomed to seeing increases, but never anything like this.
The assessment on my home went up by 33% percent. It is maddening to see this happen. In hindsight, I should’ve seen it coming, but did not.
It is the same story all over Sheridan and Johnson counties. A friend of mine in Johnson County saw his home’s assessed valuation rise by 30%. Folks are not just surprised but angered by the tax hikes due to booming property values.
My wife and I are lucky that we will be able to make the tax payment. But there are many in our community — retirees and others on fixed income and ordinary working families — for whom that big tax bill will be a struggle. This is especially true at a time of $4.50 per gallon gasoline prices and rising food costs.
Property taxes are tied to the “fair market value” of your real estate. Those prices have gone through the roof due to trillions of dollars of cheap money flooding the economy. This, courtesy of a free-spending Congress and the Federal Reserve holding interest rates near zero for too long.
It will take legislation from Cheyenne to change the law to somehow cap the rate of tax increase. I welcome your ideas for legislation to do just that. That does not offer immediate relief — Wyoming has a part-time citizen legislature. We meet, by our Constitution, only 60 days out of every two years. We are adjourned until Jan. 10, 2023. In the meantime, I will work with others on legislation to control runaway property tax inflation.
What about more immediate relief? The amount of mill levies to be assessed lies at the local level, with town and city councils, county commissions and a variety of districts. They can assess from zero mills up to a legal maximum. The maximum varies entity by entity. Locally, mill levy budgets are being set now. And now is the time for local boards and commissions and town councils to consider what relief they can offer to local taxpayers.
It may well be that with rising costs those boards feel they are not in a position to offer much, if any, relief. It is a question worth asking, though.
The only board that cannot assess less is the school board, which, by law, is at a fixed mill levy. That’s unfortunate because most of the property tax flows to the schools. But that is no reason all other local governments cannot afford some relief to beleaguered taxpayers.
Another option is to appeal your assessment. You need to make the case the assessment is in error, usually that it is not reflective of fair market value of the home. I did that once in the past with some success. This year, though, I had my realtor send me recent comparable sales for my neighborhood, and it looks like my assessment might be a bit on the high side of fair market value, but not by much.
I did some research on additional property tax relief options.
There are two property tax reduction programs. Check with the county to see if you are eligible for one of these.
First is the Property Tax Refund Program. Any person who has resided in Wyoming for at least five years may apply to the county treasurer or the Department of Revenue for a property tax refund of up to 50% of property taxes paid on the taxpayer’s principal residence in the preceding calendar year. To be eligible, there are income and asset limits.
Second, there is the Veterans Property Tax Exemption Program. Under Wyoming statute, honorably discharged combat veterans or surviving spouses who have resided in Wyoming for at least three years may apply to their local county assessor to receive an annual exemption of $3,000 in assessed value.
There are two other property tax relief programs, but it takes a vote of the county commission to activate them.
First is the Property Tax Deferral Program. This allows qualified property owners to defer up to one-half of their tax due. The idea is the tax gets postponed and gets paid on the sale of the home. My understanding is this is aimed primarily at the elderly, allowing them to stay in their home more easily for their golden years.
Only Teton County has adopted this program.
The second local relief option is the County Property Tax Refund Program. The last session of the Legislature passed a county-optional property tax refund program that mirrors the state refund program. It allows counties to use their money for a property tax refund for residents here for at least five years who have occupied their home for at least nine months of the last year. If adopted by the county commission, those eligible can apply to the county treasurer for a refund of up to 50% of their prior year property taxes.
To date, no Wyoming county has adopted this new program. But the law is so new that it doesn’t even take effect until July 1 of this year. But can county commissioners start the process of looking at this with an eye toward possible relief next year?
Finally, there are two other state property tax relief programs on the books, both currently unfunded by the state. That funding is an issue that will be re-visited in upcoming Appropriations Committee meetings as interim consideration of the state’s budget resumes prior to our January 2023 session.