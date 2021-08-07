While many were housebound or, at least, Wyoming-bound, during the year 2020, one Sheridan resident was able to continue his work on an international scale and be recognized with accolades along the way.
Don Erbschloe and his wife, Vickie Ferril Erbschloe, moved here from Illinois in 2017 to be close to Vickie’s mother, Jane Ferril — a longtime Sheridan native. At that time, he had recently completed a nearly 40-year career in federal service: 28 years as an Air Force officer and pilot, followed by another 11 as a senior executive civilian. Even before his retirement, he was asked to assist on an international scientific study for NATO. That study led to many other, quite diverse projects as a technical consultant.
“Our move to Sheridan was a no-brainer,” Erbschloe said. “I have everything here I need to stay active and connected to my work — an airport, reliable telecommunications, and access to libraries and academic expertise.”
Most of Erbschloe's work involves technical cooperative research and development programs with America’s overseas partners.
“Scientific endeavor, particularly basic research, benefits greatly from international collaboration,” Erbschloe said.
This comes naturally for Erbschloe — during his first of three tours teaching physics at the Air Force Academy, he was selected for a prestigious program to earn his doctorate at Oxford University.
He also served the Air Force as the chief scientist of a London-based office, which promotes research interactions between Europe and the United States. His last tour wearing the Air Force uniform was as the military commander of the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, which at the time housed the primary international science and technology group.
Erbschloe spent nine years in civil service as the chief scientist of the Air Mobility Command, which is responsible for the Air Force’s “rapid global mobility” mission, a $15 billion enterprise with more than 135,000 personnel stationed around the world. During this period, he received the Air Force’s top scientific accolade, the Harold Brown Award, from then-Secretary of the Air Force Deborah James.
“The award recognizes significant achievement in research and development," James said of Erbschloe. "Don really epitomizes the spirit of this award. He has translated research and development into increased operational capability.”
Several of the projects he worked on at the command continue to be of importance to him. One of his favorites is efficient formation flight in aircraft.
“The reason why birds like geese and ducks fly in V-shaped configurations is that trailing birds get aerodynamic benefit from those in front of them," Erbschloe said. "When I’m asked to evaluate a new technical concept, I start with: ‘If it’s a good idea, then nature probably already beat us to it.’”
His corollary to this is, "If nature didn’t beat us to it, then we’re going to need technology."
Erbschloe said pushing a large aircraft wing through the air, churns it up. This manifests into a tight, rotating core of air called a wingtip vortex.
"If you can put a trailing aircraft in the updraft of the vortex of an aircraft in front, you are getting free lift," he said.
That means fuel savings for the follower. Don was on a large C-17 transport aircraft in 2013 demonstrating a 10% reduction in fuel consumed while in position. Because the vortex persists for long distances, the trailing aircraft can maintain safe spacing of a half mile or more behind lead.
“It was hands-off the controls for the aircrew — the autopilots held position and the ride was smooth,” Erbschloe said.
Airbus is currently testing this concept for flights across the Atlantic and Boeing has also performed successful tests in its 777 fleet.
NATO was interested in this concept and Erbschloe took part in a three-year study that finished in early 2020. One outcome was that Erbschloe was presented, virtually, with a NATO Individual Excellence Award in October 2020.
Another key recognition was his recent election to Fellow status in the UK’s Royal Aeronautical Society, the world’s oldest professional association (founded in 1866) dedicated to the aerospace industry. Fellowship is the highest grade attainable in the society.
Erbschloe's current projects include working with the Air Force in an international effort to identify and assess the effectiveness of new technology for military operations in extreme environments.
“The Arctic and Antarctic regions are becoming critically important to many nations around the globe," Erbschloe said. "Our militaries need to ensure access to these areas and protect our national interests.”
He is also working with a small startup in Virginia on developing a navigation system which use a NASA-developed laser radar system and does not rely on GPS.
Erbschloe is not worried about running out of interesting things to investigate, "For inspiration, you can always look to nature," he said.