Laundry stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Every week you have to lug out that bulky plastic bottle of detergent from your cupboard. You might not think much of it when pouring your detergent into the washing machine. It seems harmless, right? Wrong, it actually has a major impact on the environment and your own health. Per year, about 700 million plastic liquid laundry detergent jugs are thrown into landfills in the U.S. While some people think it’s completely harmless, we need to stop using liquid laundry detergent altogether since we are putting ourselves and the environment at risk, and there is a healthier alternative.

While many people argue liquid detergent and pods are convenient and don't do much harm, this is inaccurate. There are many convenient — as well as eco-friendly — detergent products on the market to choose from. The majority of detergent products are heavily filled with toxins and covered in plastic. While companies might not explicitly tell you what is in their products, they still can contain harmful ingredients. According to the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, Tide, one of the most popular liquid laundry detergent brands, contains 14 parts per million of 1,4 Dioxane. 1,4 Dioxane is very hazardous and can cause cancer.

Sophie Sewvello is a seventh-grade student at Sheridan Junior High School. She wrote this argumentative piece as part of her literature and language class.

Recommended for you