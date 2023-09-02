filming camera stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

I’ve had the opportunity to join the WYO Film Festival team this year as festival curator. After working with notable film festivals around the country such as Bend Film, Denver Film Festival and American Cinematheque in Los Angeles, I’m excited to join the WYO Film Festival team to bring in some exciting films and filmmakers to Sheridan.

We’re incredibly proud to have a film festival in Sheridan. While we’re small compared to others, we make up for it in awesome films, a whole lot of heart and love for filmmaking and an audience who appreciates beautiful stories told on the big screen. It takes a lot of work to put together a film festival program. We receive hundreds of films from all over the world such as Australia, Poland, Japan, and Nepal, and then we determine which select few films will have a place in our program.

Hanna Mason is a WYO Film Fest curator. 

