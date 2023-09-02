I’ve had the opportunity to join the WYO Film Festival team this year as festival curator. After working with notable film festivals around the country such as Bend Film, Denver Film Festival and American Cinematheque in Los Angeles, I’m excited to join the WYO Film Festival team to bring in some exciting films and filmmakers to Sheridan.
We’re incredibly proud to have a film festival in Sheridan. While we’re small compared to others, we make up for it in awesome films, a whole lot of heart and love for filmmaking and an audience who appreciates beautiful stories told on the big screen. It takes a lot of work to put together a film festival program. We receive hundreds of films from all over the world such as Australia, Poland, Japan, and Nepal, and then we determine which select few films will have a place in our program.
A question festival organizers and programmers get asked often is how do you select the films? And filmmakers always ask: What are festivals looking for? These questions are not easy to answer. There are many reasons why a festival selects (or doesn’t select) a film for a festival.
Here are some things I tell filmmakers about the selection process. Ultimately, we want to share good stories that audiences want to see. In the simplest terms that is what we hope to achieve with a festival. However, we also look for films that spark engagement, creativity, and conversation. I ask filmmakers: What are you saying that is unique? What makes your story or voice important?
When screening films for festivals, you come to notice trends in filmmaking. I watched two films this year that were both about women who don’t want to have a baby going to a friend’s baby shower. I think something like this shows that people are interested in talking about the same themes: isolation, the importance of women’s choice and identity.
Both filmmakers chose the same story arc to convey these themes. If I could talk to those filmmakers who made very similar films, I’d ask them: What sets your story apart from this other film? Why should I care about your film over the other?
I admire filmmakers and I love going to film festivals and meeting them. They pour their hearts, and souls (and lots of money) into their projects. So, it makes it very difficult to select films because we know that many people were part of the creative process and spent lots of time creating their art.
This year, we’ll have record attendance from traveling filmmakers who are thrilled to share their stories with you at the WYO Film Fest. We’re excited to welcome Reed Harkness, director of his documentary “Sam Now.”
“Sam Now,” is an enchanting documentary that asks the question, what do two film-obsessed brothers do to solve a family mystery? Using every video format imaginable, they make a movie as they travel thousands of miles looking for their missing mom. Stitching together 25 years of home videos and filling the gaps in the archive with play, “Sam Now,” is a mosaic of love, longing, and loss, as well as an attempt to overcome intergenerational trauma.
We’re also excited to welcome Peter Tolton and Stan Parker from Return. Stan and Peter are based in Billings and their film is a beautiful documentary about a retired Green Beret, Jim Markel Sr., who travels with his son from Montana to Vietnam for the first time since the war. They seek to retrace his steps, share his untold stories with his son, and confront his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and reconnect with the mountain tribes he was embedded with as a Green Beret.
Another highlight of this year’s festival is the documentary, “Storm Lake. “Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist, Art Cullen, and his family fight to unite and inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — come hell or pandemic. We are excited to welcome the filmmaking team from Storm Lake to the festival who will participate in a special panel discussion after the screening. I hope you’re able to join us at this year’s festival and meet some of the talented filmmakers who will share their art with us and I hope you enjoy the films as much as we do. Festival passes and tickets are on sale beginning Sept. 1 at wyofilmfest.org or through the WYO Theater box office.
Hanna Mason is a WYO Film Fest curator.