image

Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

House District 51 Democratic candidate Hollis Hackman looks up the latest election results on his phone on Nov. 8 at the Sheridan County Democrats Headquarters in Sheridan.

Just about everyone in Wyoming knows someone who has struggled with mental health. Mental health problems impact a wide variety of people all across the state, from all walks of life.

When people receive help and treatment for mental health, their outcomes improve significantly. But for many low-income Wyomingites who don't have health insurance, help is out of reach.

Hollis Hackman, Ph.D., is a psychologist and legislative chair for the Wyoming Psychological Association.

Tags

Recommended for you